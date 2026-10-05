Amo Realty Launches Revenue Share Program For Real Estate Agents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Amo Realty launches Revenue Share alongside a low-cap model, no monthly or transaction fees, and 20+ incoming buyer and seller leads per week.

- Daniel AmodeoBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amo Realty has announced the launch of a new Revenue Share program for its real estate agents. The program adds a recruiting-based revenue component to the brokerage's existing compensation and lead-generation model.The Revenue Share program is designed to give agents an opportunity to build an additional stream of income by personally introducing experienced real estate agents to the company, while positioning Amo Realty to compete with national brokerage models.“For a long time, I've wanted to add something to our model that could help our agents build another stream of income and help set them up for the future,” said Daniel Amodeo, President of Amo Realty.“Real estate agents are independent contractors. There's no salary coming in every week or pension waiting for most agents, so I wanted to create something that rewards loyalty and gives our agents an opportunity to build income over the years without always having to chase the next closing.”Under Amo Realty's compensation model, agents are on an 80/20 commission split with a $9,000 annual cap during their first three years with the company. At the three-year mark, the annual cap drops to $5,000.Agents who personally introduce another experienced agent to Amo Realty can earn up to $5,000 per year from that agent during the recruited agent's first three years, while the recruited agent is on the $9,000 cap. Once the recruited agent reaches the three-year mark and moves to the $5,000 cap, the referring agent can earn up to $3,000 per year from that agent.Amo Realty does not charge agents monthly fees, yearly fees or transaction fees. Company-provided leads are handled on a 50/50 commission split and do not count toward an agent's annual cap.The Revenue Share program is being introduced alongside an expansion of Amo Realty's internal lead-generation system. The brokerage has spent several years developing lead sources through its own real estate websites and digital marketing channels.As of September 2026, Amo Realty reports that its lead system is providing agents with more than 20 incoming buyer and seller inquiries per week across its offices, often exceeding 100 inquiries per month.“We didn't want to build a model that was only about splits and Revenue Share,” Amodeo said.“We've spent years developing our own lead sources through our websites and marketing channels. I want our agents to have opportunities to close business today and the ability to build something that can pay them in the future.”Amo Realty currently operates as a privately held real estate brokerage and has no plans to pursue a NYSE listing in the foreseeable future. The company does not offer stock benefits and instead has structured its agent model around lower operating costs, Revenue Share and company-provided leads.The brokerage is currently interviewing experienced real estate agents who have completed at least three closed sales during the past year as a buyer's agent or seller's agent.Agents and teams interested in joining Amo Realty can apply at

Daniel Amodeo

Amo Realty

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Amo Realty Launches Revenue Share Program for Real Estate Agents News Provided By Amo Realty October 05, 2026, 08:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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