Lehigh Valley Leaders To Address Contemporary Issues Impacting Youth At SAP Consortium

Lehigh Valley leaders will come together to examine emerging trends, challenges and opportunities impacting today's youth at the Center for Humanistic Change's upcoming SAP Consortium.

The Center for Humanistic Change (CHC) will host the SAP Consortium,“Contemporary Issues Impacting Youth: Trends, Challenges, and Community Responses,” on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Alumnae Hall, Cedar Crest College.

Established in 1979, the Center for Humanistic Change is a prevention education organization serving youth, families, schools and communities through Student Assistance Programs, mentoring and prevention. For more information, visit thechc.

Center for Humanistic Change event will examine youth trends, challenges and community responses

- Andrew D'Angelo, M.A., Center for Humanistic ChangeALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Humanistic Change (CHC) will bring together a cross-sector panel of community leaders for the Fall Student Assistance Program (SAP) Consortium,“Contemporary Issues Impacting Youth: Trends, Challenges, and Community Responses,” on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Alumnae Hall, Cedar Crest College, 100 College Drive, Allentown, Pa. 18104. Lehigh County Executive Josh Siegel will deliver opening remarks at approximately 9:15 a.m.Guided by data from the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), a biennial statewide survey examining youth behaviors, attitudes, risk and protective factors, the panel discussion will focus on contemporary issues affecting student health and well-being. Moderated by Lisa Wolff, M.Ed., CHC's manager of community engagement, panelists will share their perspectives and discuss the importance of collaboration among schools, families, health professionals, community organizations and other partners in helping Lehigh Valley youth navigate today's challenges.According to 2023 PAYS data, 37.3% of Lehigh County students reported feeling sad or depressed most days, while majority of students reported positive mental health outlooks. The survey also found that e-cigarette usage is at the national level for Pennsylvania students, with 50.3% of 12th-grade students who vape reporting that they vape marijuana or hash oil at increasing rates. The data will help frame the consortium's discussion of emerging issues affecting students and the community's response.“The challenges facing young people do not exist in isolation, and neither can the solutions,” said Andrew D'Angelo, M.A., executive director of the Center for Humanistic Change.“The SAP Consortium brings professionals from across our community together to share information, identify emerging concerns and strengthen the connections that help us serve students and families more effectively.”The Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), a biennial survey administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, collects data on youth behaviors, attitudes, and risk and protective factors related to substance use, mental health, school climate and other issues affecting young people. PAYS data are used by schools, policymakers and community organizations to identify emerging concerns and inform prevention and intervention strategies.“Contemporary Issues Impacting Youth: Trends, Challenges, and Community Responses” panelists include:.David Hauser, Principal, Saucon Valley Middle School.Thespina Godshalk, MS, LPC, Administrator, School-Based Behavioral Health, Lehigh Valley Health Network, a part of Jefferson Health.Gretchen Hill, Assistant Administrator, Northampton County Drug and Alcohol.Gavin P. Holihan, Esq., District Attorney, Lehigh County.Kimberly Makoul, Esq., Chief Public Defender, Lehigh County Office of the Public Defender.Molly Stanton, Assistant Administrator, Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol.Nikolas V. Tsamoutalidis, Supervisor of Student Supports & Health Services, Bethlehem Area School District.Kristen Wenrich, Director of Health, City of BethlehemIn addition to the panel discussion, attendees will have an opportunity to connect with community partners including KidsPeace, Valley Youth House, Crime Victims Council, CASSP, NAMI, Resilient Lehigh Valley, Bradbury Sullivan Project and MARS, along with representatives from Northampton County Drug and Alcohol Services.Two Act 48 credits will be available to participants from school districts that pre-approve the event. The Consortium, geared toward education and healthcare professionals, is funded in part under a contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs with Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Division.Registration is available at .About the Center for Humanistic ChangeEstablished in 1979, the Center for Humanistic Change is a prevention education organization serving youth, families, schools and communities throughout the Lehigh Valley. CHC's three departments, Student Assistance Program (SAP), Mentoring and Prevention, provide education, resources, support and programming designed to help people, especially youth, make better-informed and more positive life choices. CHC serves every school district in the Lehigh Valley and is funded primarily through the Lehigh County and Northampton County Drug and Alcohol divisions, as well as grants and private philanthropy.For more information, visit .

Andrew D'Angelo, M.A.

Center for Humanistic Change

+1 646-269-3074

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