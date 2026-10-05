Mover Marketing AI is named No. 1 of the 45 agencies evaluated, with a 9.4 out of 10 evidence score, in the 2026 Mover Marketing Reviews rankings of firms serving the moving industry.

The 2026 award card from Mover Marketing Reviews. Forty-five agencies were scored on a published 100-point rubric, and the evidence behind every score was captured on Sept. 28, 2026.

Mover Marketing AI works only with moving companies, on SEO, Google Business Profile, website design, Google Ads and lead attribution.

Atlanta agency tops a published evaluation of 60 moving-company marketing firms and ranks first for SEO for movers, Google Ads and website design

- Nicholas DiMoro, Founder and CEO, Mover Marketing AIATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta-based Mover Marketing AI is the best mover marketing company of 2026, according to Mover Marketing Reviews, the editorial site that scores agencies and lead providers serving the moving industry. In its 2026 evaluation, the review site ranked Mover Marketing AI No. 1 overall with a 9.4 out of 10 evidence score, the highest of the 45 agencies evaluated. The agency also placed No. 1 in the site's rankings for SEO for movers, Google Ads and website design.The review site evaluated 60 moving-company marketing firms, 45 agencies and 15 lead providers, using only public evidence captured in 2026. Agencies were scored on a published 100-point rubric with seven factors: mover specialization, verified reviews, documented mover results, pricing and contract transparency, asset ownership, tracking to booked jobs and AI search capability."The best marketing for a moving company is the kind a mover can verify," Mover Marketing AI founder and CEO Nicholas DiMoro said. "Documented client results, published pricing, ownership of the website and the ad account, and tracking that connects marketing to booked jobs. That is what the 9.4 reflects, and it is the standard we would ask any mover to hold any agency to."Evidence Behind the ScoreMover Marketing AI earned full marks in five of the seven rubric factors: mover specialization, documented mover results, pricing and contract transparency, asset ownership and tracking to booked jobs. The review profile records a 4.9 out of 5 Google rating across 47 reviews and two published case studies. One, verified against the client's public Google Business Profile locations, documents My Pro Movers' growth to 25 trucks and more than 10,000 reviews across seven Google Business Profile locations. The other, a company-reported result for a residential moving client, records organic sessions up 180% and quote requests up 121% in six months.The full scorecard, factor by factor, is published on the Mover Marketing AI profile at Mover Marketing Reviews."Most of our clients already receive calls from people who found them through ChatGPT or Google's AI Overviews," DiMoro said. "The agencies that understand how moving companies are discovered in 2026, and can show it in the evidence, are the ones movers will keep."About the FounderNicholas DiMoro is the founder and CEO of Mover Marketing AI. He has spent 10 years in moving and home-service marketing, beginning by growing a local moving company past $8 million in annual revenue before turning to the marketing side of the business. He has audited hundreds of moving companies and founded Mover Marketing AI in 2023. The agency now serves more than 100 moving companies with websites, local search, Google Ads and marketing tools DiMoro's team built in-house with AI, a stack that cut the agency's own software bill by 65%, about $132,000 a year. DiMoro also works as a fractional CMO for home-service businesses.About Mover Marketing AIMover Marketing AI is a marketing agency that works only with moving companies. Its services include SEO, Google Business Profile management, website design, Google Ads, Local Services Ads, conversion optimization and lead attribution. Learn more at movermarketing.About Mover Marketing ReviewsMover Marketing Reviews is an editorial comparison site that scores marketing agencies and lead providers serving the moving industry on published evidence. Its 2026 evaluation covers 45 agencies and 15 lead providers. Every fact on each profile comes from a public source captured on a stated date, missing data is shown as a gap rather than an estimate, and the published method defines the weights, missing-data rules and ranking order. Inclusion does not certify a business, and a higher score is not a promise of better service.

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Mover Marketing Ai

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