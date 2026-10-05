403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosions Strike Near Tanker Off Yemen Coast— UKMTO
(MENAFN) A tanker reported several explosions near its position off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, according to a maritime warning.
The incident was reported around 60 nautical miles south of the port city of Mokha, the warning said.
The tanker’s company security officer said multiple explosions were seen close to the vessel.
“The crew are reported as safe and no environmental impact has been reported,” the warning stated.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and advised ships passing through the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
The warning did not disclose the tanker’s identity or provide information on what may have caused the explosions.
The incident was reported around 60 nautical miles south of the port city of Mokha, the warning said.
The tanker’s company security officer said multiple explosions were seen close to the vessel.
“The crew are reported as safe and no environmental impact has been reported,” the warning stated.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and advised ships passing through the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
The warning did not disclose the tanker’s identity or provide information on what may have caused the explosions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment