'Avengers: Endgame' Reclaims Highest Grossing Film Title After 2026 Rerelease

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Seven years after its original release, Avengers: Endgame is back at the top of the global box office.

The 2019 Marvel blockbuster has reclaimed its title as the highest grossing film of all time following the release of Avengers Endgame: Encore, overtaking James Cameron's Avatar once again.

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Endgame has now earned around $2.9255 billion worldwide, narrowly passing Avatar at around $2.9237 billion.

The difference may be small, but it comes after audiences returned to cinemas for a film first released in 2019.

Avengers Endgame: Encore arrived in cinemas on September 25, seven years after the original film became one of Marvel's biggest releases.

The re-release opened with $86 million worldwide, including $26 million in North America and $60 million internationally.

It has since brought its re-release total to around $126 million worldwide, giving Endgame the push it needed to move ahead of Avatar.

But this is not the first time the two films have swapped places.

Avatar held the worldwide box office record for a decade before Endgame overtook it in 2019. Avatar later returned to cinemas and reclaimed the top spot in 2021.

Now, the Avengers are back at No. 1 following their own return to the big screen.

The film's return to cinemas also comes ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers Endgame: Encore includes an exclusive extended look at Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to arrive in cinemas on December 18.

Selected IMAX and Infinity Vision certified screenings also feature an additional sneak peek at the upcoming film.

Endgame originally brought together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and Black Panther, as the Infinity Saga reached its conclusion.

Its latest run in cinemas has now put the 2019 film back at No.1 worldwide.

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