BTS' RM Shares Personal Art Collection In Major New SFMOMA Exhibition

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) BTS' RM is sharing his personal art collection with the public in a new exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, is the leader of BTS and has also built a solo career outside the group. Away from music, he has become known for his interest in art, regularly visiting museums, collecting works and supporting Korean cultural institutions.

Recommended For You

He has been building his personal collection for almost a decade, with a particular interest in Korean modern and contemporary art. His support for the arts has also included donations aimed at preserving Korean cultural heritage and making art more accessible.

Titled RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me, the exhibition opens on October 3 and marks his first time co-curating a museum exhibition.

It will feature nearly 200 works, with around three-quarters coming from RM's own collection and the rest selected from SFMOMA's holdings.

RM worked on the exhibition alongside SFMOMA curators América Castillo and Hyoeun Kim, bringing together works from his collection with pieces owned by the museum.

Among the Korean artists featured are Yun Hyong-keun, Park Rehyun and Chang Ucchin, while works from SFMOMA's collection include pieces by Mark Rothko, Agnes Martin, Henri Matisse, Georgia O'Keeffe and Paul Klee.

Rather than keeping the two collections separate, the works will be displayed alongside one another throughout the exhibition.

RM has also written texts that will appear throughout the show, sharing some of his thoughts and personal connections to the works on display.

Visitors will also be able to hear directly from him through an audio guide narrated by the BTS star.

Over the years, RM has regularly shared his museum visits and interest in different artists with fans, while previously lending individual pieces from his collection to exhibitions in South Korea.

Now, RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me will offer the biggest public look yet at the collection he has built.

The exhibition will run from October 3 until February 7, 2027.

Where BTS fans in UAE will celebrate 13 years of the band; how you can join Look: K-pop stars BTS draw 50,000-strong crowd in Mexico The BTS ARMY is coming to a city near you, armed with $5.3 billion in spending power

ALSO READ