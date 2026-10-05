Had Amazing Trip To India: Mrbeast Shares Pics With Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) American YouTube sensation MrBeast's latest post on Instagram has an Indian touch.

MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen“Jimmy” Donaldson, recently visited India and shared a series of pictures from his trip.

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The post offered glimpses of his memorable moments in the country, including meetings with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and popular Indian YouTubers Ajey Nagar and Payal Dhare.

"Had an amazing trip to India (red heart emoji)," MrBeast captioned the post.

Last month, MrBeast surprised fans when he met Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the team behind the highly anticipated film of the year, Ramayana, at a special event.

During the event, the audience was treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes reel that offered a glimpse into the film's ambitious visual effects and the massive scale of its production.

Ranbir and producer Namit Malhotra even posed with Mr Beast, leaving fans excited.

Speaking of Ramayana, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, and distributed by Sony Pictures globally (excluding India), Ramayana Part One will arrive in cinemas this Diwali 2026.

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