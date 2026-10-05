PTC Rallies Premarket After Schneider Electric Agrees To $22.6B Buyout



Schneider Electric will acquire PTC for $205 per share, a 42.3% premium to PTC's Friday close.

Schneider CEO Olivier Blum said the deal will create“the industry's most complete software and AI powerhouse.” Schneider will finance the acquisition with up to 6 billion euros of equity issuance and as much as 17 billion euros of new debt.

PTC, Inc. (PTC) shares jumped over 34% in early premarket trading on Monday after Schneider Electric confirmed it will acquire the industrial software maker for $22.6 billion in cash, hours after media reports flagged the deal.

Schneider will pay $205 per PTC share, a 42.3% premium to the stock's Friday closing price. Schneider's stock on Euronext Paris dropped 8.3% on Monday.

The transaction, Schneider's largest acquisition to date, is expected to close by the third quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. PTC's board has approved the deal and plans to recommend it to shareholders.

Schneider Bets Big On Industrial Software, AI

The acquisition is part of Schneider's push to build a larger industrial software and AI business as manufacturers increasingly use software and AI to modernize factories, improve efficiency and manage complex production processes.

PTC provides software used to design, manufacture and service industrial products, giving Schneider a broader portfolio spanning engineering, product lifecycle management and industrial data.

Schneider CEO Olivier Blum said the deal will create“the industry's most complete software and AI powerhouse,” while PTC CEO Neil Barua said the company will gain scale and resources to accelerate innovation and expand its geographic footprint.

Schneider expects the combination to generate about 250 million euros ($280.1 million) in annual cost synergies by the third year, alongside roughly 800 million euros in revenue synergies.

PTC Deal Extends Schneider's Acquisition Spree

The PTC deal follows Schneider's $3.1 billion acquisition of industrial AI software firm Cognite in June and its agreement last month to buy Bulgarian smart-device maker Shelly Group for about $1.4 billion.

Schneider will finance the PTC purchase through a combination of up to 6 billion euros of equity issuance and as much as 17 billion euros of new debt, backed by a bridge facility from Morgan Stanley and Société Générale.

PTC: Retail View, Stock Move

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PTC shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish,' with users reposting the deal news.

The stock hit an all-time high in July last year and has since declined about 34.4% on weak revenue growth, portfolio divestitures, and modest near-term growth expectations.

The company sold its Kepware and ThingWorx businesses in March, weighing on reported revenue, while FY2026 revenue guidance implies roughly flat to slightly lower growth. Meanwhile, investors have yet to see AI meaningfully accelerate PTC's growth, adding to pressure on its valuation.

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