Punjab ASI Shot, Names Sister-In-Law Who Allegedly Hired Shooters

Punjab Police on Monday stated that ASI Sukhchain Singh named his sister-in-law and three unidentified individuals as perpetrators behind the firing incident, alleging that his sister-in-law likely hired shooters to carry out the attack on the officer. Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Kanwalpreet Singh mentioned that the sister-in-law, hailing from Vikki village in Tarn Taran, along with her boyfriend, allegedly poisoned her husband, an Army soldier, to death in 2019. He added that the trial in the case is currently underway in the Sessions Court. However, SSP emphasised that police are examining every angle and covering all possibilities in the investigation.

Investigation Links Attack to Sister-in-Law's Past

"In his preliminary investigation, upon which the FIR has been registered, he has named his sister-in-law (his brother's wife), Gurpreet Kaur, and three unidentified individuals. An FIR has been registered... She was from Vikki village in Tarn Taran...That is currently part of the investigation, determining where they came from. According to him, his sister-in-law likely hired them to carry out the shooting. However, the police are examining every angle; the investigation is covering all possibilities... She had a boyfriend in Haryana named Satnam, alias Satta. Together, they killed her husband, Heera Singh, an Army soldier, by administering poison in 2019; the trial for that case is currently underway in the Sessions Court... We are investigating from every angle..." said Singh.

ASI Shot While Returning Home From Duty

Earlier, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Government Railway Police, Sukhchain Singh, was shot at by unidentified assailants on Ajnala Road while returning home to Jagdevpur after duty in Amritsar. The attack occurred after he crossed the Jagdev Khurd bridge, where three unidentified men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at him. According to SSP Singh, the incident took place around 7:00 to 7:30 PM on Sunday evening, leaving Sukhchain Singh injured after a bullet struck his arm. He was immediately taken to a civil hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

"Yesterday evening, around 7:00 or 7:30 PM, our ASI Sukhchain Singh, who was posted with the GRPF, was heading home to Jagdevpur after finishing his duty. On the way, some unidentified individuals fired a shot at him. The bullet struck his arm; he is currently admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment," added Singh. Currently, an FIR has been registered at Ajnala Police Station under FIR No. 334. (ANI)

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