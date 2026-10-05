Rakul Preet Singh Slams 'False' Reports Linking Her To IT Searches

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Monday addressed reports linking her name to the recent Income Tax searches in Mumbai. She posted a statement on Instagram, claiming that the search was not related to her in any way.“It's heartbreaking to see that There's a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me," Rakul wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

'I am a responsible law-abiding citizen'

Rakul emphasised that she has been paying her taxes since the age of 20 and stated that she is not involved in“any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity."

"Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork and as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years. I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither anyone has ever gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle," she added.

Urges media to retract 'false' reports

Rakul further urged all to clarify facts always before publishing any "false" news.

“I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood," she concluded. (ANI)

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