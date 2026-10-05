Qatar's New Investment Platform Targets Global Capital And Private-Sector Expansion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Investment is expected to play a key role in bringing more international capital, technology and private-sector participation into the country's economy, according to investors and market analysts.

The platform, launched last month as a wholly owned Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) vehicle, is taking over management of QIA's domestic investment portfolio and has been mandated to support national champions.

Speaking to The Peninsula, investors explained that the new structure could make it easier for foreign capital to access the economy by providing a compelling institutional channel for international investors.

“It clearly gives international capital a single, mandated counterparty for Qatar's domestic economy,” said Michael Lints, an entrepreneur, investor and MENA Founding Partner at Golden Gate Ventures.“I think the national champions it now oversees can act as anchor partners and first customers for international players.” Doha Investment's portfolio currently includes more than 40 companies reaching more than 80 markets, including Qatar Airways Group, QNB Group, Qatari Diar, Katara Hospitality and Hassad Food. Over 20 of the portfolio companies generated annual revenues above QR1bn last year.

The platform is also targeting new national champions in areas including advanced technology, manufacturing, supply chains and healthcare. Regional expert and CEO of Unicorns Media Silvina Moschini said Qatar's ability to attract international entrepreneurs would depend on more than capital availability.

“Capital follows opportunity, but entrepreneurs follow clarity,” Moschini told The Peninsula, pointing to the importance of predictable rules, infrastructure, speed and access to markets. She identified artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, fintech and digital assets, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and logistics as areas with significant potential.“Qatar's advantage is not simply access to capital,” Moschini said.“It is the possibility of having a sophisticated, long-term partner that can connect entrepreneurs to an entire ecosystem and help them build globally.”

The strategy comes as Qatar seeks to mobilise more private investment. The government has identified more than $60bn (QR218.23bn) of infrastructure, real estate and hospitality investment opportunities over the next five years, including about $38.5bn (QR140.03bn) in infrastructure projects and $22.5bn (QR81.83bn) in real estate and hospitality projects.

Industry leaders emphasised that it could give Doha Investment a role beyond managing existing state-owned assets.

Dean of the College of Business at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), Dr. Vincent Mangematin, said the platform“goes far beyond mere asset consolidation, representing a fundamental shift in Qatar's economic governance from wealth management to an active domestic industrial strategy.”

He noted that Doha Investment would need to act as an“enabler and risk-mitigating partner rather than a competitor” to the private sector, highlighting that the country could help reduce the risks associated with high-CAPEX sectors such as AI infrastructure and advanced supply chains, allowing private investors, venture capital firms and smaller companies to participate.

The UDST Dean underscored that the challenge will be ensuring that capital attracts additional private investment rather than displacing it.

Dr. Mangematin said,“Developing capital market depth through a clear exit strategy, incubating ventures and eventually listing them on the Qatar Stock Exchange, will be essential to attract private investors, broaden ownership, and boost institutional liquidity.”

Qatar's investment strategy could increasingly focus on turning its existing infrastructure and energy strengths into a platform for research, innovation and the development of high-value industries and skilled jobs.

“To achieve global competitiveness, our local higher education and research institutions must actively translate university research into scalable commercial assets while attracting top global technical talent,” he added.