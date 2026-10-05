403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Warns It Will Use "Entire Arsenal" to Defend Kaliningrad
(MENAFN) Russia would deploy its full available weapons arsenal to defend the Kaliningrad region against any threat from other countries, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.
In an interview with the Vesti news outlet, Peskov rejected Western portrayals of Moscow's position, saying Russia had not threatened to use nuclear weapons.
“We said that this is a region of Russia, and in the event of some kind of threat - and we have heard many statements from hotheads in Poland and other countries - Russia will use its entire available arsenal of weapons. This is not a threat at all,” he said.
On Ukraine, Peskov said Moscow will keep fighting for as long as a peaceful resolution remains out of reach, though he stressed that the Kremlin regards a negotiated settlement as the better option.
“We want peace, and for us it is preferable to achieve it by peaceful means. But while this is impossible, we will fight and fight relentlessly. Those who deem it possible to make plans to deliver a crushing blow to Russia will pay a price for it, as Ukraine is paying now,” he said.
Peskov also said Russia was prepared to fight for as little as 0.01% of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
“Even if it were half a percent, or one-hundredth of a percent - this is the Russian Federation. There is nothing to discuss here,” he said.
In an interview with the Vesti news outlet, Peskov rejected Western portrayals of Moscow's position, saying Russia had not threatened to use nuclear weapons.
“We said that this is a region of Russia, and in the event of some kind of threat - and we have heard many statements from hotheads in Poland and other countries - Russia will use its entire available arsenal of weapons. This is not a threat at all,” he said.
On Ukraine, Peskov said Moscow will keep fighting for as long as a peaceful resolution remains out of reach, though he stressed that the Kremlin regards a negotiated settlement as the better option.
“We want peace, and for us it is preferable to achieve it by peaceful means. But while this is impossible, we will fight and fight relentlessly. Those who deem it possible to make plans to deliver a crushing blow to Russia will pay a price for it, as Ukraine is paying now,” he said.
Peskov also said Russia was prepared to fight for as little as 0.01% of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
“Even if it were half a percent, or one-hundredth of a percent - this is the Russian Federation. There is nothing to discuss here,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment