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Four Leaders Reject Unilateral Actions Affecting Egypt, Sudan Water Rights
(MENAFN) The leaders of Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia agreed Sunday to oppose unilateral actions that could undermine the water rights of Egypt and Sudan, as tensions continue with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council President General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also rejected interference in the region’s internal affairs "under any pretext," according to the joint declaration issued following their summit in Egypt’s coastal city of El Alamein.
The leaders reaffirmed their support for Sudan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and state institutions while opposing “the establishment of any parallel entities.”
They also called for the revival of a political process led and owned by Sudan, urged continued backing for national institutions and rejected any assistance provided to mercenaries.
The summit reaffirmed Somalia’s national unity and sovereignty as well, opposing actions that could threaten the country’s territorial integrity.
The four leaders also rejected recognition of or support for “so-called Somaliland.”
They further endorsed freedom of navigation and stressed that responsibility for governing the Red Sea rests exclusively with its coastal states.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council President General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also rejected interference in the region’s internal affairs "under any pretext," according to the joint declaration issued following their summit in Egypt’s coastal city of El Alamein.
The leaders reaffirmed their support for Sudan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and state institutions while opposing “the establishment of any parallel entities.”
They also called for the revival of a political process led and owned by Sudan, urged continued backing for national institutions and rejected any assistance provided to mercenaries.
The summit reaffirmed Somalia’s national unity and sovereignty as well, opposing actions that could threaten the country’s territorial integrity.
The four leaders also rejected recognition of or support for “so-called Somaliland.”
They further endorsed freedom of navigation and stressed that responsibility for governing the Red Sea rests exclusively with its coastal states.
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