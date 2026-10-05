Qatar Property Sales Reach QR482.4M As Mortgage Activity Tops Qr1bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate market recorded mixed performance across sales, mortgage and rental activity during the week from September 27 to October 3 2026, with mortgage transactions posting a sharp year-on-year increase while sales and rental activity declined, according to weekly market indicators published by Aqarat, yesterday.

The property sales reached QR482.4m across 118 transactions during the week. The value of sales was down 20% year-on-year and 30.9% from the previous week, while the number of transactions declined by 21.9% year-on-year and 15.1% week-on-week.

Villas remained the largest contributor to sales, generating QR224.7m, equivalent to 46.5% of the total. Land followed with QR197.7m, accounting for 40.9%, while buildings contributed QR29.8m and other property types QR30.2m.

At the municipal level, Al Rayyan recorded the highest sales value at QR130.9m, followed by Doha at QR116.7m and Al Wakra at QR99.7m.

Meanwhile the mortgage activity presented a stronger picture in annual terms. Mortgage transactions reached approximately QR1.04bn across 27 contracts, representing a substantial 198.4% increase year-on-year. However, mortgage value fell 53.8% week-on-week, while the number of transactions increased 22.7% year-on-year but declined 12.9% compared with the previous week.

Land accounted for the overwhelming majority of mortgage value, at QR827m, or 82.3% of the total. Towers represented QR130m, while buildings accounted for QR47m.

Doha dominated mortgage activity, recording QR923m, equivalent to 91.2% of the total. Al Daayen followed with QR63m, while Al Rayyan recorded QR26m.

The rental market also recorded 518 contracts during the week, with a combined value of QR4.49m. Rental value fell 91.5% year-on-year and 58.6% week-on-week, while the number of contracts declined 89% year-on-year and 56.6% week-on-week.

Villas accounted for 51.6% of rental value at QR2.29m, followed by apartments at 27.7%, or QR1.23m. Commercial shops contributed QR660,000, while other categories accounted for QR310,000.

Al Rayyan led rental value with QR2m, followed by Doha at QR1.4m and Al Wakra at QR400,000.

The latest figures highlight a market with contrasting trends. While sales and rental activity weakened from both the previous year and week, mortgage financing recorded exceptional annual growth. The concentration of mortgage activity in land transactions and Doha also underlines the role of these segments in driving the week's overall real estate financial activity.