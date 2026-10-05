QCB, Euroclear To Enhance Global Investors' Access To Qatar's Government Debt Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank and Euroclear announced their collaboration to establish a new international settlement link, in line with Qatar's Third Financial Sector Strategy and the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.

This initiative will significantly enhance global investor access to Qatar's domestic government debt market, supporting greater liquidity, market depth, international participation, and stronger integration with global financial markets.

Under this collaboration, Euroclear Bank will act as issuer CSD, Edaa, the Qatar Central Securities Depository, will serve as investor CSD for local investors, and Qatar Central Bank will act as issuer and paying agent.

This collaboration represents an important step toward strengthening Qatar's government securities market and connecting it with the international investment community.