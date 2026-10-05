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Poland Defies Russian Order, Keeps Its Kyiv Embassy Open
(MENAFN) Poland said Sunday it will not alter the work of its embassy in Kyiv, rejecting a renewed Russian demand that diplomatic missions and foreign nationals leave the Ukrainian capital.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said Moscow's “further threats” and its calls on diplomats to leave showed the Kremlin was trying to “bully” Europe and weaken its backing for Ukraine.
“However, such measures, contrary to the principles of international law, will not have the desired effect,” the ministry wrote in a post on US social media company X.
The statement reaffirmed Poland's “unwavering support” for Ukraine and said Russia would “neither wear Ukraine down nor shake” European solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
“We do not intend to change the operations of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv,” the Foreign Ministry added.
The Polish response followed a Saturday statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which urged foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kyiv and avoid traveling to Ukraine. It also advised residents to stay away from military and administrative facilities.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again warns foreign citizens, including diplomatic mission personnel, against staying in or traveling to Ukraine,” it added.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said Moscow's “further threats” and its calls on diplomats to leave showed the Kremlin was trying to “bully” Europe and weaken its backing for Ukraine.
“However, such measures, contrary to the principles of international law, will not have the desired effect,” the ministry wrote in a post on US social media company X.
The statement reaffirmed Poland's “unwavering support” for Ukraine and said Russia would “neither wear Ukraine down nor shake” European solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
“We do not intend to change the operations of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv,” the Foreign Ministry added.
The Polish response followed a Saturday statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which urged foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kyiv and avoid traveling to Ukraine. It also advised residents to stay away from military and administrative facilities.
“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again warns foreign citizens, including diplomatic mission personnel, against staying in or traveling to Ukraine,” it added.
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