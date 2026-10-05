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Iran Says Hormuz Is Core of US Peace Talks, Demands US Action
(MENAFN) Security in the Strait of Hormuz is the central issue in Iran's negotiations to end the war with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Sunday.
"Securing the Strait of Hormuz, or restoring security to this waterway, requires specific steps from the American side,” Baqaei told a news briefing, as cited by a state-run news agency.
"This issue has been discussed many times, including stopping interference with Iranian commercial shipping, ending sanctions, and other interventionist measures," he added.
Baqaei said the newest US proposal to end the war is nearly identical to earlier ones, and that Washington remains fixated on the nuclear file.
"We will conduct the necessary investigations regarding some details and will also reflect our supplementary points to the other party," he noted.
The spokesman also said Iran's top leadership has not discussed allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to return to the country.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies. The US military subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Diplomatic efforts to end the war have continued since a June framework deal, which aims to clear the way for a final peace agreement covering navigation through the waterway and Iran's nuclear program.
"Securing the Strait of Hormuz, or restoring security to this waterway, requires specific steps from the American side,” Baqaei told a news briefing, as cited by a state-run news agency.
"This issue has been discussed many times, including stopping interference with Iranian commercial shipping, ending sanctions, and other interventionist measures," he added.
Baqaei said the newest US proposal to end the war is nearly identical to earlier ones, and that Washington remains fixated on the nuclear file.
"We will conduct the necessary investigations regarding some details and will also reflect our supplementary points to the other party," he noted.
The spokesman also said Iran's top leadership has not discussed allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to return to the country.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies. The US military subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Diplomatic efforts to end the war have continued since a June framework deal, which aims to clear the way for a final peace agreement covering navigation through the waterway and Iran's nuclear program.
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