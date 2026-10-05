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Widespread School Closures Loom Across France Amid Protests
(MENAFN) As many as 500 schools across France are expected to remain fully or partly closed Monday as student protests continue, according to the education minister.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray said around 400 to 500 high schools would have classes “fully or partially suspended” because security conditions “have not been fulfilled.”
He also said 24 schools had been “burned or ransacked” since demonstrations began over demands for improved learning conditions.
“There are activists – particularly from the far-left – who have infiltrated the high school student movement, hijacked it from the students themselves, and engaged in extreme violence,” Geffray said.
The minister warned that the demonstrations were creating risks for students and school employees, noting that 78 education workers had been injured, “something we have never seen before.”
More than 5,000 people have been arrested since the unrest began, with minors accounting for 85% of those detained, according to the latest figures.
Several groups representing students, along with left-wing and far-left political organizations, have urged supporters to join another mobilization on Oct. 6 over what they described as police “repression.”
Education Minister Edouard Geffray said around 400 to 500 high schools would have classes “fully or partially suspended” because security conditions “have not been fulfilled.”
He also said 24 schools had been “burned or ransacked” since demonstrations began over demands for improved learning conditions.
“There are activists – particularly from the far-left – who have infiltrated the high school student movement, hijacked it from the students themselves, and engaged in extreme violence,” Geffray said.
The minister warned that the demonstrations were creating risks for students and school employees, noting that 78 education workers had been injured, “something we have never seen before.”
More than 5,000 people have been arrested since the unrest began, with minors accounting for 85% of those detained, according to the latest figures.
Several groups representing students, along with left-wing and far-left political organizations, have urged supporters to join another mobilization on Oct. 6 over what they described as police “repression.”
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