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Latvia Landslide: Kulbergs' United List Wins Record 42 Seats
(MENAFN) The United List alliance of Latvia's prime minister is on course to claim the largest election victory in the country's history, media reports said Sunday.
With 99.9% of ballots counted from Saturday's general election, Andris Kulbergs' United List took 35% of the vote, translating into 42 of the 100 seats in the Saeima, public broadcaster LSM reported.
The tally is the biggest haul ever won by a single party in the Latvian parliament, eclipsing the previous record of 36 seats set by Latvijas Cels in 1993.
As of 0930GMT, the United List was ahead in every part of the country except six districts in the southeast, the latest count showed.
"This shows people want change, that people want straight talking," Kulbergs said late Saturday when exit polls gave him a clear victory.
Reports indicate the likely governing coalition will pair the United List with the National Alliance, which won 10 seats, and New Unity, which took seven. Together, the three parties would command 59 seats, a comfortable working majority.
The remaining factions in the 15th Saeima are Latvia First with 17 seats, Sovereign Power/New Latvians with 15 and the Progressives with nine. LSM said all three are expected to sit in opposition.
Voters chose all 100 lawmakers under a party-list proportional representation system. Members of the Saeima serve four-year terms.
In the previous election, held in 2022, New Unity, led by Krisjanis Karins, won 16 seats and formed a coalition with the United List and the National Alliance.
About 804,000 people cast ballots in Saturday's vote, a turnout of 51.63%.
With 99.9% of ballots counted from Saturday's general election, Andris Kulbergs' United List took 35% of the vote, translating into 42 of the 100 seats in the Saeima, public broadcaster LSM reported.
The tally is the biggest haul ever won by a single party in the Latvian parliament, eclipsing the previous record of 36 seats set by Latvijas Cels in 1993.
As of 0930GMT, the United List was ahead in every part of the country except six districts in the southeast, the latest count showed.
"This shows people want change, that people want straight talking," Kulbergs said late Saturday when exit polls gave him a clear victory.
Reports indicate the likely governing coalition will pair the United List with the National Alliance, which won 10 seats, and New Unity, which took seven. Together, the three parties would command 59 seats, a comfortable working majority.
The remaining factions in the 15th Saeima are Latvia First with 17 seats, Sovereign Power/New Latvians with 15 and the Progressives with nine. LSM said all three are expected to sit in opposition.
Voters chose all 100 lawmakers under a party-list proportional representation system. Members of the Saeima serve four-year terms.
In the previous election, held in 2022, New Unity, led by Krisjanis Karins, won 16 seats and formed a coalition with the United List and the National Alliance.
About 804,000 people cast ballots in Saturday's vote, a turnout of 51.63%.
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