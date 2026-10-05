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Syria Denounces Israeli Work Along Golan Heights Separation Line
(MENAFN) Syria on Sunday denounced Israeli excavation activities near the separation line with the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, describing them as a “flagrant breach” of the 1974 disengagement agreement.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry criticized the project known as “Sofa 53” after Israeli forces resumed excavation work west of al-Asha village in the countryside of southern Quneitra province.
The ministry said the activity represents another violation by Israeli forces inside the buffer zone established under the disengagement agreement.
“The continuation of the Israeli occupation’s aggressive approach, accompanied by attacks and incursions on the ground, poses a direct threat to regional security and stability and undermines international law,” the ministry warned.
It called on the international community to adopt deterrent measures to stop such actions and ensure they are not repeated.
The ministry also reiterated Syria’s right to exercise full sovereignty over its entire territory in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions. It urged the international community to uphold its legal and moral obligations to safeguard state sovereignty and respect internationally recognized borders.
Reports indicated that the project includes excavation work and the construction of a military road running along the separation line inside the buffer zone.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry criticized the project known as “Sofa 53” after Israeli forces resumed excavation work west of al-Asha village in the countryside of southern Quneitra province.
The ministry said the activity represents another violation by Israeli forces inside the buffer zone established under the disengagement agreement.
“The continuation of the Israeli occupation’s aggressive approach, accompanied by attacks and incursions on the ground, poses a direct threat to regional security and stability and undermines international law,” the ministry warned.
It called on the international community to adopt deterrent measures to stop such actions and ensure they are not repeated.
The ministry also reiterated Syria’s right to exercise full sovereignty over its entire territory in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions. It urged the international community to uphold its legal and moral obligations to safeguard state sovereignty and respect internationally recognized borders.
Reports indicated that the project includes excavation work and the construction of a military road running along the separation line inside the buffer zone.
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