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Belgian Police Probe Ex-PM Verhofstadt Over EU Intern Oversight
(MENAFN) Belgian federal police have opened an investigation into former Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt over how he supervised interns at the European Parliament, according to media reports Sunday.
Officers are acting on behalf of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the Belga news agency reported, citing the Dutch-language weekly Knack.
The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) is also involved in the probe, which got under way at the start of this year, the report said.
Investigators are scrutinizing Verhofstadt's oversight of interns, with a focus on his tenure as chair of the former liberal group, ALDE. He led the group from 2009 to 2019 and departed the European Parliament in 2024.
"OLAF has only asked our client for information about the supervision of a number of interns in the European Parliament, with which he was not personally involved as group chair," Verhofstadt's lawyers, Christine Mussche and Quinten De Keersmaecker, told Knack.
They added: "Verhofstadt has not yet been questioned, and no specific allegation has been made against him at this stage. He is cooperating fully."
Officers are acting on behalf of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the Belga news agency reported, citing the Dutch-language weekly Knack.
The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) is also involved in the probe, which got under way at the start of this year, the report said.
Investigators are scrutinizing Verhofstadt's oversight of interns, with a focus on his tenure as chair of the former liberal group, ALDE. He led the group from 2009 to 2019 and departed the European Parliament in 2024.
"OLAF has only asked our client for information about the supervision of a number of interns in the European Parliament, with which he was not personally involved as group chair," Verhofstadt's lawyers, Christine Mussche and Quinten De Keersmaecker, told Knack.
They added: "Verhofstadt has not yet been questioned, and no specific allegation has been made against him at this stage. He is cooperating fully."
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