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Deadly Storms Hit Catalonia: 2 Dead as Rivers Near Flood Danger
(MENAFN) Two people have died in Spain's Catalonia region as violent storms and torrential rain lashed parts of the country Sunday.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the deaths in a post on X, the US social media company, and warned of a worsening picture across the region.
"The intense rains are leaving us with a very complicated situation in Catalunya, especially in areas of Barcelona where two people have died as a result of the storm," Sanchez wrote.
Sanchez offered solidarity and condolences to the victims' families and friends. He again urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to follow instructions from official sources during emergencies.
Catalan leader Salvador Illa also voiced sorrow over the deaths as the storm and heavy rain continued.
"My condolences to their family. The situation continues to be complicated," Illa wrote in a post on X.
Catalan authorities said crews are working around the clock to handle incidents across the region.
The regional emergency service flagged a worrying situation on the Ridaura and Daro rivers in Girona, and urged residents to keep clear of affected areas.
The turbulent weather follows warnings of torrential rain and potentially damaging floods across eastern Spain in the coming days, as cold upper-level air moves over warmer air.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the deaths in a post on X, the US social media company, and warned of a worsening picture across the region.
"The intense rains are leaving us with a very complicated situation in Catalunya, especially in areas of Barcelona where two people have died as a result of the storm," Sanchez wrote.
Sanchez offered solidarity and condolences to the victims' families and friends. He again urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to follow instructions from official sources during emergencies.
Catalan leader Salvador Illa also voiced sorrow over the deaths as the storm and heavy rain continued.
"My condolences to their family. The situation continues to be complicated," Illa wrote in a post on X.
Catalan authorities said crews are working around the clock to handle incidents across the region.
The regional emergency service flagged a worrying situation on the Ridaura and Daro rivers in Girona, and urged residents to keep clear of affected areas.
The turbulent weather follows warnings of torrential rain and potentially damaging floods across eastern Spain in the coming days, as cold upper-level air moves over warmer air.
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