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Russia Hits Kyiv Bridges 4th Day as 135 Drones Kill 1, Hurt 6
(MENAFN) At least one person was killed and six others wounded in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.
A Russian drone again hit the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said, marking the fourth straight day that key bridges in the capital have been targeted.
Moscow also struck a medical supply warehouse in Sumy and a communications facility in Dnipro, he said.
Russia sent 135 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, more than 50 of them jet-powered, Zelenskyy said. The barrage targeted residential buildings and critical infrastructure in the Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions, as well as Zaporizhzhia.
"There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites," he said.
The week's toll of weapons has been heavy, according to the president. Russia has fired more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles at Ukraine in the past seven days alone.
"More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation," he said.
Zelenskyy also welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who arrived in Kyiv on Sunday morning, and said Berlin has consistently backed efforts to shield Ukrainian lives from Russian strikes.
"We are grateful for all the support, and today we are preparing decisions to give us in Ukraine, and all of Europe, greater capabilities to defend ourselves. There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany. Russia must be stopped together," he said.
Russia's Defense Ministry offered its own account, saying its forces kept hitting Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels that it alleged were supporting Ukrainian troops. A dry-cargo vessel carrying military supplies for Ukraine's armed forces was struck by a drone at sea east of Odesa, the ministry said.
It added that airstrikes hit a UAV command post and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Sumy regions.
The ministry also said Russian air defenses intercepted or destroyed 559 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over several Russian regions, annexed Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas.
A Russian drone again hit the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said, marking the fourth straight day that key bridges in the capital have been targeted.
Moscow also struck a medical supply warehouse in Sumy and a communications facility in Dnipro, he said.
Russia sent 135 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, more than 50 of them jet-powered, Zelenskyy said. The barrage targeted residential buildings and critical infrastructure in the Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions, as well as Zaporizhzhia.
"There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites," he said.
The week's toll of weapons has been heavy, according to the president. Russia has fired more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs and 25 missiles at Ukraine in the past seven days alone.
"More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation," he said.
Zelenskyy also welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who arrived in Kyiv on Sunday morning, and said Berlin has consistently backed efforts to shield Ukrainian lives from Russian strikes.
"We are grateful for all the support, and today we are preparing decisions to give us in Ukraine, and all of Europe, greater capabilities to defend ourselves. There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany. Russia must be stopped together," he said.
Russia's Defense Ministry offered its own account, saying its forces kept hitting Ukrainian port infrastructure and maritime vessels that it alleged were supporting Ukrainian troops. A dry-cargo vessel carrying military supplies for Ukraine's armed forces was struck by a drone at sea east of Odesa, the ministry said.
It added that airstrikes hit a UAV command post and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Sumy regions.
The ministry also said Russian air defenses intercepted or destroyed 559 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over several Russian regions, annexed Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas.
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