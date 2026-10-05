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Iran's Araghchi: No Military Fix, No Sanctions Fix for US War
(MENAFN) Iran's foreign minister declared Sunday that the conflict with the United States cannot be settled by force or by piling on sanctions, in an apparent reference to Washington's penalties on Tehran.
Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in an address to foreign ambassadors based in Tehran, according to a state-run news agency.
"There is no military solution and no solution based on more sanctions," Araghchi said.
He argued that only diplomacy can bring the war to a close.
"Only a solution grounded in negotiations, justice, and diplomatic dignity can address the situation and provide a final resolution to end this war and the unlawful aggression that has been launched against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Araghchi said.
Araghchi also issued a warning to Washington. Should the US turn to military action, Tehran is prepared to take all necessary measures to "defend ourselves with even more force," he said.
The war began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched hostilities against Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies. The US military subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have continued since a June 18 framework deal. The agreement aims to open the way to a final peace accord covering navigation through the waterway and Iran's nuclear program.
Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in an address to foreign ambassadors based in Tehran, according to a state-run news agency.
"There is no military solution and no solution based on more sanctions," Araghchi said.
He argued that only diplomacy can bring the war to a close.
"Only a solution grounded in negotiations, justice, and diplomatic dignity can address the situation and provide a final resolution to end this war and the unlawful aggression that has been launched against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Araghchi said.
Araghchi also issued a warning to Washington. Should the US turn to military action, Tehran is prepared to take all necessary measures to "defend ourselves with even more force," he said.
The war began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched hostilities against Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies. The US military subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have continued since a June 18 framework deal. The agreement aims to open the way to a final peace accord covering navigation through the waterway and Iran's nuclear program.
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