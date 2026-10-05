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Shinhan Leak Hits 25,000 as Seoul Orders Bank Hack Probe
(MENAFN) South Korea's president ordered a sweeping investigation on Sunday after a wave of cyberattacks on leading financial institutions exposed customer data, South Korean media reported.
President Lee Jae Myung demanded action as breaches struck Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, compromising customer information. Woori Bank and NH Nonghyup Bank were also targeted in similar hacking attempts.
The most concrete damage so far is at Shinhan Bank. The lender disclosed Thursday that the personal data of roughly 25,000 customers had leaked, including names, phone numbers and annual incomes. Sources told Yonhap that the attackers used advanced artificial intelligence tools in that breach.
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement that Lee "instructed authorities to take the matter seriously, conduct a thorough investigation, and spare no effort in coming up with measures to address the issue."
Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon and Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, then held an emergency meeting with the heads of the affected firms.
"We have detected multiple security breaches across various sectors in a short span of time, not only at major commercial banks but also at savings banks and specialized credit finance firms," the FSC chief said at the meeting.
Lee Eog-weon said no sensitive information that could be used for unauthorized payments appeared to have been compromised. He nonetheless urged the financial sector to maintain the "highest level of vigilance," warning that the leaked information could still be exploited for voice phishing or other scams.
He also did not rule out the possibility that AI tools were used in the attacks.
President Lee Jae Myung demanded action as breaches struck Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, compromising customer information. Woori Bank and NH Nonghyup Bank were also targeted in similar hacking attempts.
The most concrete damage so far is at Shinhan Bank. The lender disclosed Thursday that the personal data of roughly 25,000 customers had leaked, including names, phone numbers and annual incomes. Sources told Yonhap that the attackers used advanced artificial intelligence tools in that breach.
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement that Lee "instructed authorities to take the matter seriously, conduct a thorough investigation, and spare no effort in coming up with measures to address the issue."
Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon and Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, then held an emergency meeting with the heads of the affected firms.
"We have detected multiple security breaches across various sectors in a short span of time, not only at major commercial banks but also at savings banks and specialized credit finance firms," the FSC chief said at the meeting.
Lee Eog-weon said no sensitive information that could be used for unauthorized payments appeared to have been compromised. He nonetheless urged the financial sector to maintain the "highest level of vigilance," warning that the leaked information could still be exploited for voice phishing or other scams.
He also did not rule out the possibility that AI tools were used in the attacks.
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