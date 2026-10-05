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US Coast Guard Searches for Six After Medical Plane Disappears
(MENAFN) US Coast Guard crews and local emergency teams continued their search Sunday for six people aboard a medical transport aircraft after debris from the missing plane was discovered off Nantucket, Massachusetts.
"Our priority is to locate the six personnel on that aircraft," US Coast Guard Northeast Commander Matt Lake told reporters, saying crews were covering a "large and demanding search area."
The operation began around 2.00 am local time (0600GMT) Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration alerted maritime authorities that air traffic controllers had lost communication with a Gulfstream G100.
The Latitude Air Ambulance aircraft had been flying from Bermuda to Boston when contact was lost. Four Canadian citizens and two Bermudian nationals were aboard.
Search crews later found a debris field about 32.2 kilometers (20 miles) from Nantucket that was confirmed to have come from the aircraft. The wreckage was located in waters ranging from 24.4 to 27.4 meters (80 to 90 feet) deep, Lake said.
Authorities were coordinating with Massachusetts state agencies to send vessels equipped with sonar to examine the seabed, he added.
"The weather has been, from a search perspective, favorable for searching," Coast Guard Capt. John McTamney said, noting that winds were between 15 and 20 knots and waves measured around 0.9 meters (3 feet).
"Our priority is to locate the six personnel on that aircraft," US Coast Guard Northeast Commander Matt Lake told reporters, saying crews were covering a "large and demanding search area."
The operation began around 2.00 am local time (0600GMT) Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration alerted maritime authorities that air traffic controllers had lost communication with a Gulfstream G100.
The Latitude Air Ambulance aircraft had been flying from Bermuda to Boston when contact was lost. Four Canadian citizens and two Bermudian nationals were aboard.
Search crews later found a debris field about 32.2 kilometers (20 miles) from Nantucket that was confirmed to have come from the aircraft. The wreckage was located in waters ranging from 24.4 to 27.4 meters (80 to 90 feet) deep, Lake said.
Authorities were coordinating with Massachusetts state agencies to send vessels equipped with sonar to examine the seabed, he added.
"The weather has been, from a search perspective, favorable for searching," Coast Guard Capt. John McTamney said, noting that winds were between 15 and 20 knots and waves measured around 0.9 meters (3 feet).
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