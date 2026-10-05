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UK Green Party Adopts Policy Declaring Zionism Is Racism
(MENAFN) Britain’s Green Party has formally incorporated a policy stating that "Zionism is racism" after members approved the measure at the party’s annual conference in Brighton on Sunday.
The proposal passed with 1,022 votes in favor and 813 against, making the measure official policy for the Green Party in England and Wales. It calls for Zionism to be "treated as any other form of racism."
The party had previously taken a position on Israel in 2024, when it became the first political party in England and Wales to approve a motion describing the Israeli government as an "apartheid" state.
Its position referred to international legal frameworks, including the International Convention on Apartheid adopted in 1973 and the Rome Statute of 1998.
Following the latest decision, a Green Party spokesperson said: "The motion sets out the Party's opposition to Zionism, defined as an ethnonationalist political project, and states that anti-Zionism should not be equated with antisemitism."
"The motion reasserts the Party's commitment to Palestinian liberation, the right of return, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), and a full arms embargo against Israel," the spokesperson added.
The proposal passed with 1,022 votes in favor and 813 against, making the measure official policy for the Green Party in England and Wales. It calls for Zionism to be "treated as any other form of racism."
The party had previously taken a position on Israel in 2024, when it became the first political party in England and Wales to approve a motion describing the Israeli government as an "apartheid" state.
Its position referred to international legal frameworks, including the International Convention on Apartheid adopted in 1973 and the Rome Statute of 1998.
Following the latest decision, a Green Party spokesperson said: "The motion sets out the Party's opposition to Zionism, defined as an ethnonationalist political project, and states that anti-Zionism should not be equated with antisemitism."
"The motion reasserts the Party's commitment to Palestinian liberation, the right of return, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), and a full arms embargo against Israel," the spokesperson added.
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