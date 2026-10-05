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Israeli Fire Kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza, Injures 19 Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli army fire killed four Palestinians and wounded 19 others across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical sources told Turkish media, the latest deadly violence to test a ceasefire agreement that remains in force.
In the deadliest single strike reported, an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Al-Hawouz, south of Deir al-Balah, killed one person and wounded 10, the sources said.
Elsewhere, a strike on a gathering of civilians in the al-Mawasi area, north of Hamad City and west of Khan Younis, killed another Palestinian. A separate strike on a civilian gathering in northern Gaza left four people injured. In northwest Gaza City, Israeli shelling aimed at an individual passing near the Engineers Syndicate headquarters wounded five, one of them critically, the sources added.
A different medical source reported that Israeli gunfire killed one more Palestinian near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in northern Gaza.
A six-year-old girl also died of wounds from Israeli gunfire days earlier, when she was inside her family's displacement tent in Wadi al-Salqa, south of Deir al-Balah.
Eyewitnesses said Israeli artillery earlier shelled eastern areas of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza and southern parts of Khan Younis. They said military vehicles opened fire toward southern and eastern Khan Younis and northern Beit Lahia, while naval vessels fired toward the coastlines of Rafah and Gaza City. Local sources also reported large-scale demolitions of buildings and facilities in eastern Gaza City.
Since the ceasefire took effect last year, Israeli violations have killed at least 1,445 Palestinians and injured 5,072 others as of Saturday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Israel's war in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, according to Palestinian figures. The war has also destroyed about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
In the deadliest single strike reported, an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Al-Hawouz, south of Deir al-Balah, killed one person and wounded 10, the sources said.
Elsewhere, a strike on a gathering of civilians in the al-Mawasi area, north of Hamad City and west of Khan Younis, killed another Palestinian. A separate strike on a civilian gathering in northern Gaza left four people injured. In northwest Gaza City, Israeli shelling aimed at an individual passing near the Engineers Syndicate headquarters wounded five, one of them critically, the sources added.
A different medical source reported that Israeli gunfire killed one more Palestinian near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in northern Gaza.
A six-year-old girl also died of wounds from Israeli gunfire days earlier, when she was inside her family's displacement tent in Wadi al-Salqa, south of Deir al-Balah.
Eyewitnesses said Israeli artillery earlier shelled eastern areas of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza and southern parts of Khan Younis. They said military vehicles opened fire toward southern and eastern Khan Younis and northern Beit Lahia, while naval vessels fired toward the coastlines of Rafah and Gaza City. Local sources also reported large-scale demolitions of buildings and facilities in eastern Gaza City.
Since the ceasefire took effect last year, Israeli violations have killed at least 1,445 Palestinians and injured 5,072 others as of Saturday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Israel's war in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, according to Palestinian figures. The war has also destroyed about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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