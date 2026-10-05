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Prime Supermarket Launches Fresh Quby Fruity Coin Banks PWP Collection, Developed By DTC World
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Four fruit-themed Quby coin banks are being released two weeks apart at all 24 Prime Supermarket outlets until 31 December 2026. Singapore-headquartered creative merchandise company DTC World handled the Quby licensing, character design, production and fulfilment, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2026 – Prime Supermarket has launched the Fresh Quby Fruity Coin Banks, a purchase-with-purchase (PWP) collection of four collectible Quby coin banks. DTC World Corporation developed the merchandise and managed the project from licensing through to fulfilment.
The PWP runs from 1 October to 31 December 2026 at all Prime Supermarket outlets in Singapore. Shoppers earn one point for every S$10 spent and can redeem a Quby coin bank with five points plus a S$15 top-up, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
The Fresh Quby Fruity Coin Banks are released in four drops:
The fruit theme ties the collectible to what Prime Supermarket stands for. Quby began as a set of messaging stickers and has since built a following across Asia. For this campaign, the character has been reimagined as an apple, a watermelon, a strawberry and a banana, linking the coin banks to the supermarket's fresh-produce focus and its tagline,“Everything Fresh, Everyday Prime.” As coin banks, the collectibles also have an everyday use at home, on a desk or on a child's shelf.
“A good PWP gives shoppers a reason to come back, not just a reason to buy once,” said Jason Cheng, Managing Director of DTC World.“By turning Quby into four fruit characters that arrive one at a time, we gave Prime's shoppers something to look forward to on every grocery run.”
From licensing to finished merchandise DTC World worked with Prime Supermarket from the early planning stage, starting with the campaign proposal and merchandise concept, the same end-to-end approach it takes on gift-with-purchase and PWP campaigns for brands across Asia. It then managed the Quby licensing, adapted and designed the four characters, and oversaw production and fulfilment.
DTC World has produced licensed Quby merchandise for several brands, including a licensed Quby blind box series for 4Fingers, which was fully redeemed across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. --br->
The PWP runs from 1 October to 31 December 2026 at all Prime Supermarket outlets in Singapore. Shoppers earn one point for every S$10 spent and can redeem a Quby coin bank with five points plus a S$15 top-up, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
The Fresh Quby Fruity Coin Banks are released in four drops:
-
Cheery Apple - from 1 October
Smarty Melon - from 15 October
Happy Berry - from 29 October
Lucky Banana - from 12 November
The fruit theme ties the collectible to what Prime Supermarket stands for. Quby began as a set of messaging stickers and has since built a following across Asia. For this campaign, the character has been reimagined as an apple, a watermelon, a strawberry and a banana, linking the coin banks to the supermarket's fresh-produce focus and its tagline,“Everything Fresh, Everyday Prime.” As coin banks, the collectibles also have an everyday use at home, on a desk or on a child's shelf.
“A good PWP gives shoppers a reason to come back, not just a reason to buy once,” said Jason Cheng, Managing Director of DTC World.“By turning Quby into four fruit characters that arrive one at a time, we gave Prime's shoppers something to look forward to on every grocery run.”
From licensing to finished merchandise DTC World worked with Prime Supermarket from the early planning stage, starting with the campaign proposal and merchandise concept, the same end-to-end approach it takes on gift-with-purchase and PWP campaigns for brands across Asia. It then managed the Quby licensing, adapted and designed the four characters, and oversaw production and fulfilment.
DTC World has produced licensed Quby merchandise for several brands, including a licensed Quby blind box series for 4Fingers, which was fully redeemed across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. --br->
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