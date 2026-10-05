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Huawei And Qualcomm Announce Broad Patent License Agreement
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2026 – Huawei and Qualcomm today announced a multi-year, broad patent license agreement that includes cross licenses to the companies' patent portfolios across a range of technology fields, including 5G, compute, AI, and networking, together with Qualcomm's purchase of certain Huawei U.S. patents in the areas of compute, AI, networking, and other technologies. This transaction will close following receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. The agreement reflects the companies' shared commitment to intellectual property rights and to licensing practices consistent with fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) principles.
“Huawei's decades of sustained investment in fundamental R&D have driven innovation and progress in mobile communications and other technology fields. Huawei's broad contributions to the 4G/5G standards, such as the near-physical-limit signal transmission technology using polar codes, have established Huawei's leadership in the mobile communications industry, and continuously transformed the way people communicate and live,” said Alan Fan, Huawei's Chief Intellectual Property Officer.“This agreement not only demonstrates the value of Huawei's innovations, but also recognizes Qualcomm's foundational contributions to modern communication technologies.”
“Qualcomm has invested in foundational wireless technologies that have enabled successive generations of mobile innovation and earned broad recognition across the global wireless industry. This agreement reaffirms industry recognition of Qualcomm's 5G technology leadership and the success of Qualcomm's 5G SEP licensing program,” said John Han, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing.“This agreement likewise reflects Qualcomm's recognition of Huawei's continued innovation and intellectual property in 5G and other technology fields.”
“Huawei's decades of sustained investment in fundamental R&D have driven innovation and progress in mobile communications and other technology fields. Huawei's broad contributions to the 4G/5G standards, such as the near-physical-limit signal transmission technology using polar codes, have established Huawei's leadership in the mobile communications industry, and continuously transformed the way people communicate and live,” said Alan Fan, Huawei's Chief Intellectual Property Officer.“This agreement not only demonstrates the value of Huawei's innovations, but also recognizes Qualcomm's foundational contributions to modern communication technologies.”
“Qualcomm has invested in foundational wireless technologies that have enabled successive generations of mobile innovation and earned broad recognition across the global wireless industry. This agreement reaffirms industry recognition of Qualcomm's 5G technology leadership and the success of Qualcomm's 5G SEP licensing program,” said John Han, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing.“This agreement likewise reflects Qualcomm's recognition of Huawei's continued innovation and intellectual property in 5G and other technology fields.”
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