MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Savills Hong Kong Celebrates 40th Anniversary

HONG KONG, Oct 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - International real estate consultancy Savills Hong Kong is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Since establishing its presence in Hong Kong in 1986, the company has grown in tandem with the city, witnessing the evolution of Hong Kong's property market and the transformation of its urban landscape. To mark this significant milestone and express its gratitude to all employees who have been part of this journey, Savills Hong Kong has launched two special anniversary initiatives: a“Savills Hong Kong 40th” themed tram [branding] campaign and the distribution of limited-edition commemorative Octopus cards to all Hong Kong employees. These initiatives aim to share this proud moment with the team.

Double-Sided Themed Tram Travels Across Hong Kong Island, Bringing the Company's Founding Spirit to the Streets

Savills Hong Kong has announced the launch of the 40th anniversary themed tram that travels through the streets and lanes of Hong Kong Island. The tram body features a unique double-sided design with one side features with vibrant bright yellow to reflect the pulse of the city, while the other uses deep navy blue to echo the night view of Victoria Harbour. The tram is printed with Company's brand philosophy,“Helping People Thrive Through Places and Spaces”, demonstrating the Company's spirit of providing people-oriented service after four decades of deep-rooted engagement in Hong Kong's real estate market.





Savills Hong Kong 40th Anniversary Themed Tram

This initiative is particularly meaningful as it marks the continuation of Hong Kong Tramways' first tram body painting collaboration with a commercial enterprise. Beyond carrying forward the tram's longstanding role as a moving part of Hong Kong's cityscape, the project also creates new possibilities for partnerships between commercial enterprises and local public transport brands. The company would also like to express its sincere gratitude to Hong Kong Tramways for its support, which enabled colleagues to personally participate in and contribute to this unique initiative.

Savills Hong Kong colleagues take part in the Employee Painting Day

To celebrate this occasion, the company has held its“Employee Painting Day” on 28 September at Shau Kei Wan Tram Depot. Colleagues from the property management and agency teams painted the tram body together. Through their creativity, teamwork and commitment to colour parts of the tram design, integrating Hong Kong's unique tram culture into the company's 40th anniversary milestone. Subsequently, on 30 September, the company held a launch ceremony at Whitty Street Tram Depot, hosted by Mr Raymond Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of Savills and the management team. Mr Lee painted a stroke on the commemorative tram, officially completing this co-created 40th anniversary artwork while ranging the tram bell to symbolise the official launch of the themed tram.

The distinctive“ding ding” sound of Hong Kong trams is not merely a sound of the city; it also symbolises moving forward, connection and the beginning of a new journey. The participation of management symbolises management standing together with colleagues and working as one. Savills hopes that through this“mobile celebration stage” travelling across Hong Kong Island could bring the city's energy and the brand's colours into the community, and to share the joy of its 40th anniversary with colleagues and the public.

Mr. Raymond Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of Savills, and members of the management team attend the launch ceremony

Limited-Edition Commemorative Octopus Cards Presented to All Employees A Keepsake Symbolising Shared Growth

In addition to the public-facing tram campaign, the company is also extending its anniversary celebration to every employee with a specially designed“ Savills Hong Kong 40th Anniversary Commemorative Octopus Card” created for the team.

Featuring Hong Kong's skyline as its centrepiece, the card uses clean lines to depict landmark buildings on both sides of Victoria Harbour, while a gradient colour palette adds depth to the design. The company's bespoke 40th anniversary logo and the Savills brand name are incorporated into the upper-right corner. Understated and refined, the overall design makes the card both practical and collectible.

As an essential part of daily life in Hong Kong, the Octopus card is more than simply a commuting tool – it is more like a companion in their daily lives. Through this limited-edition commemorative card, the company hopes to honour the contributions and shared journey of every employee over the past 40 years, to express its appreciation for their professionalism, dedication and passionate service in their respective roles, and to celebrate how their collective efforts have carried the company through every market cycle to achieve today's success.





Savills Hong Kong 40th Anniversary Commemorative Octopus Card

Harnessing the Power of Teamwork to Shape the Next Chapter

Since 1986, Savills Hong Kong and generations of employees have together witnessed the company's development alongside the city's transformation. The company's 40th anniversary is not only an opportunity to look back on its past achievements, but also a new starting point from which to look ahead.

Mr Raymond Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of Savills, said:“This year marks an important milestone as we celebrate 40 years in Hong Kong. The double-sided themed tram travelling across Hong Kong Island and the limited-edition commemorative Octopus card presented to every colleague perfectly embody the two things we have always cherished: progressing alongside the city of Hong Kong and growing together with our people. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to every colleague for their dedication and trust over the years, and to the people of Hong Kong for their continued support. Looking ahead, we will continue to uphold our philosophy of 'Helping People Thrive Through Places and Spaces', working hand in hand with our employees, clients and partners to create many more remarkable chapters together.”

About Savills

For over 170 years, Savills has been helping people thrive through places and spaces. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have more than 42,000 professionals collaborating across over 70 countries, delivering unrivalled coverage and expertise to the world of commercial and prime residential real estate. By applying world research data and trends to local and global settings, we're able to empower our clients with insights from the forefront of the industry – bringing their aspirations to life through innovative, tailor-made solutions. Whether we are working with a global corporate looking to expand, an investor seeking to sustainably optimise their portfolio, or a family trying to find a new home, we help our clients make better property decisions.