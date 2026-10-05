Perth Cleaner in CBD

PCCS tops Perth's 2026 commercial cleaning ranking (42/50) for its flexibility, vetting and local accountability, ahead of five other providers.

- Louisa Lu, Owner of Perth Commercial Cleaning ServicesPERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perth Commercial Cleaning Services (PCCS) has released its 2026 comparison of the best office commercial cleaning companies in Perth, ranking itself first of six providers assessed across 10 criteria.PCCS scored 42 out of 50. ALLCLEAN Property Services Plus and Westralian followed on 40, ahead of SCS Group (39), Southern Cross Cleaning (37) and Get Cleaned (34).The Verdict: PCCS Is the Best Commercial Cleaning Company in Perth for 2026Perth Commercial Cleaning Services earned the top score on the factors Perth businesses raise most often when changing cleaners: flexibility, accountability and trust in the people on site.PCCS offers no lock-in contracts and no surprise fees. Every cleaner is police-checked, insured and inducted before entering a client site. Each client has a dedicated point of contact, backed by routine site inspections and regular satisfaction checks.The family-owned company has more than 15 years of trading history and services more than 600 regular clients across Perth. A team of 16 management and supervisory staff oversees a pool of more than 500 trained cleaners.Its range covers office cleaning in Perth alongside strata, education, medical, aged care, hospitality, retail, warehouse and industrial sites. PCCS uses biodegradable, non-toxic chemicals and holds a 5.0-star Google rating.Why the Choice Matters in 2026Perth's office market is filling up again. CBRE reported Perth CBD vacancy at 15.4% for the first half of 2026, with the strongest net absorption since 202.Costs are moving too. Modern award rates, including the Cleaning Services Award, rose 4.75% from 1 July 2026. Buyers need contractors who price transparently and pay staff correctly, without shortcuts that shift risk back onto the client.How the Comparison Was ScoredEach provider was scored from 1 to 5 on 10 criteria:Service range breadthStaff vetting and complianceContract flexibility and guaranteesSuitability for Perth officesWorkforce and service networkYears in business and local ownershipCertifications and accreditationsCustomisation and account managementPricing transparencyCustomer reviews and supportScores are based on information published on each company's website and on public review platforms as at 5 October 2026. Providers may hold credentials or offer services not listed online.How the Other 5 Compare2. ALLCLEAN Property Services Plus (40/50) Family-owned since 1973 and now in its second generation, ALLCLEAN brings more than five decades of Perth experience and ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification. It offers no lock-in contracts and has a strong track record with hospitals and large public facilities. It is a strong fit for complex, high-compliance sites.3. Westralian (40/50): Western Australian, family-owned and female-led since 1988, Westralian directly employs around 290 team members and holds WorkSafe Plan Platinum and BSCAA membership. It bundles cleaning with security, maintenance and concierge services. It suits shopping centres, local government and large multi-service facility contracts.4. SCS Group (39/50)SCS Group is a national provider founded in Victoria in 2009, with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification and police checks for all staff. Its Smart Connect platform handles audits and reporting across more than 1,950 sites. It suits multi-state portfolios, though its head office is in Victoria rather than Perth.5. Southern Cross Cleaning (37/50)Western Australian owned since 1987, Southern Cross Cleaning lists one of the broadest service ranges in the market, from biohazard cleaning to consumables supply, across Perth and regional WA. Its history includes early WorkSafe Plan recognition. Current certifications and customer review scores are not published on its website.6. Get Cleaned (34/50) Stirling-based and family-owned since 1994, Get Cleaned focuses on commercial office cleaning. It states that staff are police-cleared, carries $50 million public liability cover and offers an unconditional re-clean guarantee. Its narrower service range makes it best suited to smaller offices.Buyer's Guide: Choosing an Office Cleaner in PerthBefore signing with any commercial cleaner, Perth businesses should ask five questions:Is there a lock-in contract? Flexible terms keep the cleaner accountable for quality every week.Are cleaners police-checked, inducted and insured? Ask for proof, not promises.Who is the single point of contact? One accountable person resolves issues faster than a call centre.How is quality checked? Look for scheduled site inspections and regular satisfaction checks.Does the provider understand the sector? Medical, education and strata sites carry different hygiene and access requirements.PCCS answers all five with a yes. That combination of flexibility, vetting and local accountability is why it ranks first for 2026.Businesses can request a free, obligation-free quote through the PCCS contact page or by calling 1300 958 073.Disclosure: This comparison was compiled by Perth Commercial Cleaning Services, which ranked itself first. Competitor information is drawn from public sources as at 5 October 2026.About Perth Commercial Cleaning ServicesPerth Commercial Cleaning Services (PCCS) is a family-owned commercial cleaning company based in Nedlands, Western Australia. For more than 15 years, PCCS has delivered office, strata, education, medical, aged care, hospitality, retail, warehouse and industrial cleaning across the Perth CBD and metropolitan suburbs.PCCS services more than 600 regular clients with a team of over 500 inducted, police-checked and insured cleaning professionals. Key differentiators include no lock-in contracts, a dedicated point of contact for every client, biodegradable and non-toxic cleaning chemicals, and a documented quality system aligned with ISO 9001:2015. PCCS is affiliated with BSCAA and IICRC.Website:

Louisa Lu

Perth Commercial Cleaning Services

+61 433 885 922

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Best Office and Commercial Cleaning Companies in Perth 2026 News Provided By PWD October 05, 2026, 08:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management



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