Introducing Delara, The Persian Artist On The Rise

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delara, born Delara Delbarian on September 30, 1998, is an Iranian-American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer originally from Tehran, Iran. After moving to the United States during middle school, she grew up in Orlando, Florida, before making the move to Los Angeles at just 20 years old to pursue a career in acting, entertainment, and music.From a young age, dance played an important role in Delara's life and became one of her earliest forms of creative expression. Her background in dance would later complement her journey as a performer, helping shape the confidence, movement, and creative instincts she brings to her artistry today.Delara got her first taste of Hollywood through background appearances in several popular television series. As her creative journey evolved, she discovered a deeper passion for music, which eventually became her primary focus. Stepping away from acting to dedicate herself to developing her sound and identity as an artist, Delara officially began her recording career with the release of her debut single, "Pishe To," on November 27, 2024.Since her debut, Delara has continued to experiment with her sound, exploring different genres, influences, and sides of herself through each new release. Drawing from her Iranian roots, life in America, her background in dance and performance, and her experiences in Los Angeles, she continues to develop a musical identity that is distinctly her own.With a growing catalog, a clear creative vision, and plenty more on the horizon, Delara is only beginning to show what she has to offer. As she continues to evolve her sound and step further into her identity as an artist, expectations for what comes next are high. With new music and projects ahead, Delara is a name to watch as she enters the next chapter of her career.

Delara Delbarian

Delara Records

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Introducing Delara, The Persian Artist on the Rise News Provided By Delara Records October 05, 2026, 08:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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