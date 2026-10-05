Georgia Physician Releases INVISIBLE CAGES: THE ALYNTHIA QUEST, A Young Adult Sci-Fi Fantasy Mystery

Retired physician Deborah Burton is a debut Young Adult author using the pen name M.D. Burton.

Surgeon's debut novel explores teen self-acceptance, girl empowerment through strong female characters, and exposure to STEM careers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deborah M. Burton, MD, a retired Pediatric ENT surgeon from Dunwoody, announces the release of her debut Young Adult Sci-Fi Fantasy mystery, Invisible Cages: The Alynthia Quest, under the pen name MD Burton.Available October 6, 2026, this novel follows Jade Babington, a 14-year-old girl struggling to embrace her full identity, as she organizes a team of resourceful friends and her twin brother to join an elite organization, Kid Healthcare Heroes, at the Alynthia Health Complex.Working to outwit peers, mentors, and government agents, Jade discovers the key to cracking a spy network. She leads her team on a high-tech adventure, decoding microchips and reprogramming a satellite as they try to free trapped healthcare professionals.But Jade's quest to bring the criminals to justice is complicated by powers that surge through her body. To be successful, she needs to understand her family roots, embrace her emerging talents, and step into her legacy.Published by MD Burton, LLC, Invisible Cages: The Alynthia Quest is available in eBook, paperback, and hardback formats, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr. Deborah M. Burton moved to Dunwoody, Georgia, in 1995 and ran a successful Pediatric Ear, Nose, and Throat practice in Marietta, Georgia. After nearly 35 years of practice, Dr. Burton retired in 2021 but missed the educational moments she shared with her patients.When her two daughters were young, Dr. Burton noticed a void in books with intelligent young female characters who navigated careers in STEM while battling typical teenage angst. So, she wrote Invisible Cages: The Alynthia Quest. Set on a fictional health complex, the novel introduces readers to healthcare careers, as well as engineering and computer science.ISBNs:eBook: 978-1-7334944-3-4 ($5.99)Soft Cover: 978-1-7334944-4-1 ($15.99)Hard Cover: 978-1-7334944-5-8 ($24.99)

Deborah M. Burton

MD Burton, LLC

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Georgia Physician Releases INVISIBLE CAGES: THE ALYNTHIA QUEST, a Young Adult Sci-Fi Fantasy Mystery News Provided By MD Burton LLC October 05, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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