BJP Like Declining British Empire: Sanjay Raut On CM Fadnavis' 'Ghajini' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the CM labelled the Thackeray brothers "Ghajini" while downplaying their protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged discrepancies and lack of transparency in the ongoing SIR process.

Expressing fury over the Chief Minister's remarks, Raut claimed the ruling party has completely "lost its mental balance", comparing the BJP's current state to the panicked desperation of the British Empire prior to its downfall in 1942. Dismissing the ruling coalition's attempts to downplay the massive turnout at the Garjana Morcha, Raut turned the "Ghajini" moniker back on the BJP leadership.

"Supreme Court Justice Ujwal Bhuyan voiced strong concerns about election integrity, noting how wrong it is when millions of citizens lose their right to vote. Will Devendra Fadnavis have the audacity to call a sitting Supreme Court judge 'Ghajini' too? Will Ashish Shelar claim the apex court is merely 'jackal-howling'? The BJP's mental equilibrium has collapsed under public fury," he stated.

Suggesting that CM Fadnavis's political career is on a downward trajectory, Raut quipped, "We try to give him energy by saying he has a future in Delhi, but he keeps damaging himself. He is stuck in the pipeline for a top national role. Once he understands that millions taking to the streets is a revolution rather than whining, only then will he reach the top."

Commenting on BJP Minister Ashish Shelar's remark dismissing the rally as kolhekui (jackal-howling), Raut retorted, "They are jackals themselves, which is why all they see is howling. It wasn't a howl; it was a 'Garjana' (Roar) -- the largest anti-election manipulation protest the country has seen."

Highlighting the national momentum behind the opposition's mobilisation, Raut claimed that central authorities are deeply rattled by the mounting public indignation over Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Raut pointed out that Delhi resembles a military camp, with heavy security forces, the BSF, and armed personnel deployed around the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to block impending demonstrations.

Noting that legal stalwarts like Kapil Sibal have hit the streets, he asserted that opposition forces across the nation are uniting against failures of institutional integrity.

Raut announced that opposition parties from across India will assemble at Parliament's Makar Dwar and march directly to the Election Commission office to submit hard evidence. He demanded that CEC Gyanesh Kumar step forward to answer the public rather than "remaining in hiding".

The SS(UBT) leader did not spare Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde either. Calling out Deputy CM Shinde for travelling to Delhi amid internal state challenges, Raut said, "Maharashtra is reeling under drought and rising corruption, yet the Deputy Chief Minister sits on the lawn of the Home Minister's house in Delhi like a paying guest. Announcing a list of drought-hit talukas and running off to Delhi is the height of shamelessness."

Addressing turncoat MLAs, Raut emphasised that money cannot buy respect. "You may get Rs 50 crore or two police escort vehicles ahead and behind, but public sentiment cannot be bought. When students call out 'gaddar' (traitor), it is the genuine voice of the people."