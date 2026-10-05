(PHOTOS) Mohsin Khan Marries Tamanna: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shares First Wedding Photo

Mohsin Khan, best known for playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has married Tamanna in an intimate ceremony. The actor shared the first glimpse of their wedding on Instagram, giving fans a peek at their special day

Mohsin Khan has officially begun a new chapter in his personal life. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a picture from his wedding with Tamanna on Sunday, giving fans their first look at the newlyweds.

In the photo, Mohsin looked dapper in a classic black-and-white tuxedo, while Tamanna looked elegant in a traditional outfit. The actor shared the romantic picture on Instagram with a simple caption,“The Day MashaAllah.”

The post was soon followed by several pictures and videos from the intimate celebration circulating online. Mohsin and Tamanna were seen enjoying the occasion, dancing and celebrating with their family members and close friends.

Mohsin and Tamanna had announced their engagement in August 2026. The actor had shared glimpses from the special occasion along with a heartfelt note for his fiancée.

Describing Tamanna as his“person”, Mohsin recalled their first meeting and the moments that brought them closer. He also spoke about the promises they had made and their dream of building a life together.

The engagement post gave fans an intimate glimpse into their relationship. Within a few months, the couple has now taken the next step and tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones.

Mohsin Khan rose to immense popularity after joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik Goenka. His pairing with Shivangi Joshi, who played Naira, became one of the most loved television onscreen couples. Their chemistry earned them a massive fan following during their stint on the show.

Over the years, Mohsin has also appeared in shows such as Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He later expanded his work into the digital space and was last seen in the 2024 web series Jab Mila Tu.