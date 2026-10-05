Culture Without An Office: How APO Group Holds One Team Together Across 17 Countries (By Loanette Boshoff)

By Loanette Boshoff, Chief People Officer at APO Group ( ).

An office builds culture by default. People run into each other in the corridor. They hear about a colleague's win over coffee. They notice when someone is having a hard week. Most of it happens without anyone planning it.

At APO Group, we build ours on purpose.

We are fully remote by choice. It's how our people live in the markets they serve. Our teams are based in 17 countries across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Between them, they hold 52 nationalities and speak 33 languages. No single office could bring those people together.

That means we must be deliberate about what people need from each other to collaborate when they aren't sharing the same physical space: connection, context, and trust.

Connection: making the work visible

Connection is the easiest to underestimate. One way of connecting is through our monthly town hall, where wins are celebrated, colleagues and their work are profiled, and departments can showcase their work. An operations manager in Kenya will hear what a strategist in Portugal has been working on, and why it matters to the business. In a remote organisation, you can work with someone for years and still know very little about their working day. Making that work visible helps people understand what happens elsewhere.

That internal connection has a direct impact on how clients experience us. A brief sent from Casablanca often needs an answer from someone in Cape Town the same afternoon. How fast that happens depends less on process than on whether those two people already understand each other's work. Clients judge a distributed team on whether it behaves like one team.

Context: how the business is doing

Every employee works better when they can see how the business is doing. We share company performance and client wins at the same town hall, so people can place their own work inside it. Our quarterly magazine, Connect, carries that further into the detail: how different departments work, what tools they use, and what they've learnt.

Trust: feedback with a consequence

Trust is built through consistency about what we share and what we do with it. We discuss performance monthly, with results and behaviour both part of the conversation. Twice a year we ask colleagues what it's like to work here, and act on what we hear, so feedback has a visible consequence. Our current employee Net Promoter Score is +54.

Recognising the culture

Teams need people the culture can be recognised in. Tracy Walakira, an Account Director, is also our Cultural Ambassador. Her role is to keep our culture, and values present in how we work, from welcoming new joiners during onboarding to helping colleagues stay connected across countries and teams.

Why our intranet is called Frank

For 12 years, François Mognard, known to everyone as Frank, ran finance and operations as APO Group grew from a start-up into a pan-African consultancy. He became the person people went to when they needed an answer about how something worked, why it worked that way, or who to speak to when it didn't.

He made complicated things simple without cutting corners, adapted as the business changed, and listened before he spoke.

Frank has moved on to pursue new opportunities, but we named our intranet after him. People go there for answers, and it carries the name of the person who used to give them. It's a small illustration of how culture can outlast any one person if you build it into how the organisation works.

Every colleague has a growth path we invest in through training and mentoring. Each new joiner starts in the same onboarding academy and meets our five values on day one. The aim is an environment where more people have the knowledge, support, and confidence to become the colleague others rely on.

Every organisation already has the colleagues others turn to when they need help, who share what they know, who notice when someone has been left out.

The question is whether you recognise them, and whether you're creating the conditions for more to grow into that role.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group Insights.

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About APO Group:

Founded in 2007 by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group is the communications consultancy built for performance, combining strategic advisory, on-the-ground execution, and guaranteed visibility across all 54 African markets. Its owned newswire, Africa Newsroom, secures placement on 250+ Africa-focused news sites, connecting organisations directly with 450,000+ journalists, analysts, investors, and policymakers worldwide.

Recognised internationally for communications excellence, including SABRE, Davos Communications, and World Business Outlook distinctions, APO Group partners with global and African organisations for whom the continent is a strategic priority. Clients include the African Development Bank Group, Africa CDC, Afreximbank, NFL, Nestlé, Emirates, Canon, Western Union and GITEX Global.