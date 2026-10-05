Organ Preservation Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global organ preservation market size was valued at USD 308.32 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 324.66 million in 2026 to USD 490.75 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the organ preservation market with a market share of 39.2% in 2025.

Organ preservation refers to the techniques and processes used to maintain the viability and function of organs outside the body for transplantation purposes. It is a critical component of organ transplantation, ensuring that organs remain in optimal condition during the time between donation and transplantation. Various methods of preservation, such as cold storage, hypothermic perfusion, and machine perfusion, help slow down metabolic processes, reduce cell damage, and extend the time an organ can be safely stored.

2025 Market Size: USD 308.32 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 324.66 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 490.75 Million Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 5.3%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 39.2% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 9.3%

By Solution Leading Segment: University of Wisconsin (UW) Market Share in 2025: 42.3% By Organ Type Fastest growing segment: Lung CAGR: 8.7% (2026-2034) By Techniques Leading Segment: Static Cold Storage Market Share in 2025: 56.2%

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Normothermic Machine Perfusion Gains Ground

The organ preservation market analysis shows that the need to preserve marginal and extended-criteria donor organs is supporting wider adoption of normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) as an alternative to conventional cold storage. The transition toward warm, oxygenated perfusion keeps organs metabolically active and provides additional time for functional assessment, with NHS Blood and Transplant noting that its Assessment and Recovery Centres can provide up to 24 hours of additional testing and decision-making time for selected organs. The NHSBT programme estimates that a fully established national system could enable up to 750 additional liver, lung, and kidney transplants annually, equivalent to about a 19% increase in current activity.

Organ Viability Assessment Becomes More Data-Driven

The need for more objective decisions on marginal donor organs is supporting greater use of measurable physiological and biochemical indicators during organ preservation. The transition toward data-based assessment uses parameters such as lactate levels, perfusion flow, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and ischemic-time measurements to provide functional information before transplantation. In 2025, the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) considered expanding machine-perfusion data collection covering lactate, hematocrit, perfusion type, device information, and time on and off the machine, strengthening standardized data use in organ viability assessment.

Expansion of Donation After Circulatory Death and Use of Marginal Donor Organs Drive Market

The wider adoption of donation after circulatory death (DCD) is expanding the supply of organs available for transplantation and creating stronger demand for dependable preservation systems. The growing use of DCD places greater emphasis on rapid organ recovery, controlled preservation, and transport because organs can deteriorate quickly after circulation stops. In the U.S., approximately 8,000 DCD donors had at least one organ recovered in 2025, representing 49.2% of deceased donors with recovered organs, according to HRSA. This expansion supports applications such as DCD kidney and liver recovery, where preservation systems help maintain organ quality between procurement and transplantation.

The need to expand the available donor pool is increasing demand for preservation solutions that can support organs from donors with more complex clinical profiles. Better preservation capacity gives transplant centers greater flexibility to evaluate and utilize organs that may otherwise face a higher risk of nonuse, strengthening the supply of transplantable organs. The OPTN's 2025 policies specifically address acceptance of kidneys from deceased donors with KDPI scores above 85% and from DCD donors, reflecting continued efforts to broaden organ utilization. Applications such as higher-risk kidney recovery create demand for reliable preservation, transportation, and organ-handling systems that can support transplantation decisions.

High Cost of Advanced Preservation Systems and Shortage of Skilled Organ-Perfusion Specialists Restrain Market Expansion

The high cost of machine perfusion devices, specialized consumables, monitoring equipment, and supporting infrastructure raises the upfront investment for transplant centers. These costs can make advanced preservation less economically attractive for facilities with limited budgets or lower transplant volumes. The resulting financial barrier can delay equipment purchases and restrict adoption across cost-sensitive healthcare systems.

The shortage of personnel with expertise in machine perfusion, organ assessment, and preservation protocols creates an operational barrier for healthcare providers. Limited access to specialized staff can increase training requirements and make advanced preservation systems more difficult to integrate into existing transplant workflows. This constraint can slow adoption, particularly among centers without established organ-perfusion capabilities.

Development of Advanced Organ Transportation Solutions and Emergence of Long-Term Organ Preservation Technologies Offers Growth Opportunities

Organ procurement organizations, transplant centers, medical-device manufacturers, and specialized logistics providers can benefit from advanced transportation solutions that maintain organ quality across longer journeys. In 2025, Paragonix KidneyVault enabled a donor kidney to travel more than 4,800 km from Arizona to Puerto Rico across two commercial flights and more than 24 hours of ischemic time, demonstrating the commercial potential of portable preservation and transport systems. Revenue opportunities include portable equipment, consumables, monitoring systems, and specialized logistics services, with Paragonix Technologies already commercializing KidneyVault for kidney preservation and transportation.

Biotechnology companies, transplant technology developers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical organizations can benefit from technologies that extend preservation windows and provide greater flexibility in organ allocation and logistics. OrganOx's metra platform had been used in more than 5,000 liver transplants by May 2025, supporting demand for technologies that maintain organs in a metabolically active state for extended periods. The company's 2025 FDA approval for operation during air transport further expands the addressable market, while revenue avenues include preservation platforms, disposables, monitoring systems, and related services, contributing to organ preservation market growth.

Complexity of Organ Transport and Logistics and Transportation Reliability and Airline Constraints Hinders Growth

Organ preservation companies face tightly coordinated transport requirements because organs must move between donor hospitals, airports, recovery centers, and transplant hospitals within limited preservation windows. In 2025, an HRSA safety analysis identified transport logistics as 11% of indirect-harm events, with lost-in-transit and airline delays among the reported issues. These disruptions can reduce the effective use of preservation technologies and make nationwide commercial expansion more difficult.

Dependence on commercial aviation creates an operational challenge for preservation providers whose technologies are designed for time-sensitive organ movement. A 2025 UNOS report highlighted that 2.5% of unused organs were attributed to transportation issues, while cargo handling can introduce delays when airport cargo offices or flight schedules do not align with transplant timelines. These real-world disruptions can limit the geographic reach of preservation systems and reduce the reliability of organ-transfer networks.

The University of Wisconsin (UW) segment accounted for a market share of 42.3% in 2025, due to its established use as a preservation solution for maintaining organ viability during transplantation. Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate (HTK) solutions support organ preservation by maintaining cellular stability and reducing tissue damage during storage and transplantation.

The others segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of specialized and emerging preservation solutions for diverse transplantation requirements. Collins solutions are used for organ preservation by helping maintain tissue integrity and cellular function during the preservation period.

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The kidneys segment accounted for a market share of 46.5% in 2025, owing to the high volume of kidney transplantation and established organ preservation requirements. Heart preservation applications support the maintenance of cardiac tissue viability during storage, transport, and transplantation.

The lung segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, fueled by advances in lung transplantation and the adoption of improved preservation techniques. Liver preservation applications help maintain hepatic tissue integrity and cellular function before transplantation. Others include specialized organs and tissues requiring preservation solutions and techniques to maintain viability during transplantation procedures.

The static cold storage segment accounted for a market share of 56.2% in 2025, supported by its established use, operational simplicity, and broad adoption across transplantation centers. Static cold storage supports organ preservation through controlled low-temperature conditions that limit cellular metabolism and help maintain tissue viability.

The normothermic machine perfusion segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, propelled by its ability to maintain organs under near-physiological conditions and support improved organ assessment. Hypothermic machine perfusion circulates preservation solutions through organs at low temperatures to support tissue condition during transplantation workflows.

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The North America organ preservation market accounted for the largest regional share of 39.2% in 2025. The market is supported by advanced transplant infrastructure, established organ donation systems, specialized preservation technologies, and strong healthcare investment. The U.S. organ preservation market is supported by U.S. Census Bureau projections that the population aged 65 and older will reach 88.8 million by 2060, supporting long-term demand for transplantation and advanced organ-preservation technologies.

The Canada organ preservation market is reinforced by Canadian Blood Services reporting 3,478 organ transplants performed in 2025, while 4,168 patients were registered on transplant waiting lists at the end of 2025, highlighting continued demand for organ recovery and preservation capacity.

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The Asia Pacific organ preservation market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Expanding transplantation capacity, improving healthcare infrastructure, organ donation initiatives, and adoption of advanced preservation technologies strengthen regional market growth.

The China organ preservation market is supported by the national health plan's target of increasing average life expectancy to 80 years by 2030, up from 79.25 years in 2025, supporting continued investment in advanced healthcare and transplantation services.

The India organ preservation market is reinforced by the National Organ Transplant Programme's targets for 19,033 total organ transplants in FY2025–26, 1,400 deceased organ donors, and an organ-donation rate of 1.0 per million population, indicating continued expansion of transplantation capacity and related preservation requirements.

The Japan organ preservation market is strengthened by projections that people aged 65 and above will account for 38.7% of the population by 2070, compared with 29.6% in 2025, creating sustained demand for advanced medical and transplantation services.

The South Korea organ preservation market benefits from official population projections showing that the population aged 65 and over will reach 13.06 million by 2030, compared with 8.15 million in 2020, representing a substantial expansion of the elderly population and supporting long-term demand for transplantation-related healthcare.

The Europe organ preservation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Established transplantation networks, investments in healthcare technology, and adoption of advanced organ preservation techniques support regional market development. The UK organ preservation market is supported by NHS Blood and Transplant estimates that its Assessment and Recovery Centres model could enable around 750 additional liver, lung, and kidney transplants annually by 2030 if implemented nationally, supporting demand for advanced organ assessment and preservation technologies.

The Germany organ preservation market is reinforced by Federal Statistical Office projections that one in four people will be aged 67 or older by 2035, sustaining long-term healthcare and transplantation requirements associated with an ageing population.

The France organ preservation market is strengthened by a record 6,148 organ transplants performed in 2025, while 1,590 potential deceased donors proceeded to organ retrieval, supporting demand for organ preservation and transplantation technologies.

The Middle East & Africa organ preservation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Healthcare infrastructure development, transplantation programs, specialized medical facilities, and improved access to preservation technologies support regional market growth. The UAE organ preservation market is supported by 631 transplant procedures recorded in Abu Dhabi in 2025, while Dubai Health performed 73 kidney transplants in 2025, supporting demand for organ preservation and transplantation technologies.

The Africa organ preservation market is reinforced by the population projected to approach 2.5 billion by 2050, while the WHO African Region expects population growth and the rising burden of noncommunicable diseases to place sustained pressure on health systems, potentially increasing the need for advanced transplantation and organ-preservation infrastructure.

The organ preservation market is moderately fragmented, with established medical-device manufacturers, specialized organ-preservation technology companies, transplant-focused technology providers, and emerging biotechnology firms competing across different preservation applications. The leading players in the organ preservation market include XVIVO, TransMedics, Bridge to Life, Organ Recovery Systems, and OrganOx, with these five companies estimated to collectively account for approximately 45% of the organ preservation market share based on their publicly reported commercial presence, product portfolios, and positioning in organ preservation technologies.

Established players compete primarily on clinical reliability, preservation performance, regulatory approvals, product portfolios, global distribution, transplant-center relationships, and after-sales support, while emerging players compete through portable systems, specialized preservation technologies, application-specific solutions, ease of integration, customization, and faster product development. Competitive positioning also depends on the ability to demonstrate consistent organ outcomes, support complex transplantation workflows, and build partnerships with hospitals, organ procurement organizations, and research institutions.

XVIVO TransMedics, Inc. 21st Century Medicine Bridge to Life Ltd Preservation Solutions, Inc. Global Transplant Solutions Organ Recovery Systems Artivion, Inc Getinge Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC OrganOx Limited Waters Medical Systems, LLC Carnamedica Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc.

June 2026: XVIVO Perfusion expanded its organ preservation portfolio by introducing advanced machine perfusion technologies designed to improve the viability and utilization of donor lungs, kidneys, and livers for transplantation. February 2026: OrganOx strengthened its transplant solutions with next-generation normothermic liver perfusion systems, enabling extended organ preservation and improved post-transplant clinical outcomes. November 2025: Paragonix Technologies expanded its organ preservation product portfolio by launching enhanced preservation systems for heart, lung, liver, and kidney transplantation with advanced temperature monitoring capabilities. August 2025: TransMedics Group advanced its Organ Care System (OCSTM) platform through expanded clinical adoption and strategic partnerships to support ex vivo organ perfusion and long-distance organ transportation.