From Music To Jewellery, Dana Al Fardan Brings A Multifaceted Creative Vision To Al Fardan Jewellery

Speaking to Gulf Times at DJWE 2026, the Vice President and Creative Director discusses creativity, identity, legacy and the evolving story of the family business.

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