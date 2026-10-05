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From Music To Jewellery, Dana Al Fardan Brings A Multifaceted Creative Vision To Al Fardan Jewellery
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) From music to jewellery, Dana Al Fardan brings a multifaceted creative vision to Al Fardan Jewellery - one that embraces a new generation while staying rooted in heritage.
Speaking to Gulf Times at DJWE 2026, the Vice President and Creative Director discusses creativity, identity, legacy and the evolving story of the family business.
Watch the full interview here!Dana Al Fardan Al Fardan jewellery DJWE 2026
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