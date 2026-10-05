QU's Unesco Chair On Desalination, Water Treatment Marks World Water Week

Prof Syed Javaid Zaidi, the Unesco Chair on Desalination and Water Treatment at Qatar University (QU), participated in the World Water Week events organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute, focusing on innovation in the water sector.

The event brought together stakeholders from governments, academia, industry, UN bodies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from more than 180 countries.

Focusing on innovation in the water sector, the event addressed key issues related to water security.

Since its inception, the Unesco Chair on Desalination and Water Treatment, led by Prof Zaidi, has focused on technical solutions, research innovation, and capacity building to support the local desalination and water treatment industry and promote international partnerships.

The Unesco Chair team has been developing a family of membrane desalination technologies for reverse osmosis, forward osmosis, and pressure retarded osmosis systems, turning farm and industrial waste into new materials for water treatment and water reduction in agriculture, and training process and plant engineers for Qatar's water sector.

Much of the Chair's recent work centres on membranes, thin sheets of material that remove salts and contaminants from seawater.

Researchers have built a growing family of these membranes from different source materials, among them graphene oxide composites, graphene quantum dots, and nanofiber membranes spun from recycled 3D-printing waste and polylactic acid, a biodegradable plastic.

The Chair has also used that research to paint a broader picture of where Qatar stands: researchers published a pioneering study on Qatar Desalination Research in the prestigious journal Desalination.

The Unesco Chair team has focused heavily on pressure retarded osmosis, or PRO: a process that dilutes desalination brine and generates energy, called blue energy, from the difference in salt concentration.

Rather than relying on outside equipment, the team has designed and built its own dual-mode forward osmosis/PRO testing systems in-house; this work has received international recognition at conferences.

Prof Mohammad R Irshidat, director of the QU's Centre for Advanced Materials (CAM), noted that the Chair, established under the centre, is dedicated to innovation in water desalination research and capacity building in Qatar's desalination industry, contributing to the Qatar National Vision 2030 and SDG6.

Qatar Qatar University World Water Week Water Treatment Desalination