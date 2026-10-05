SJC Announces Completion Of 50% Of New Designs For Courts Complex, Court Of Cassation

The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) announced that it has completed more than 50% of the new designs for its permanent facilities project, which includes the Courts Complex in Lusail City and the headquarters of the Court of Cassation in the Wadi Al Sail area, as part of the national initiative for developing justice systems.

In a statement yesterday, the SJC highlighted that the designs were developed in collaboration with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), as the overall project aims to establish a high-end operational model for courts in line with its 2025-2030 Strategy, which supports litigation, settlement and mediation pathways, the amicable division of estates, and the pursuit of digital justice pathways, while leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to streamline procedures and deliver timely justice.

HE the President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation Dr Hassan bin Lahdan al-Hassan al-Mohannadi said reaching this advanced stage of the design process represents a pivotal step toward executing the Council's vision of upgrading the judicial environment.

The project is a strategic investment that goes beyond providing modern buildings to encompass the development of an integrated judicial environment that enhances procedural efficiency and responds to future developments in the scope of services, al-Mohannadi noted.

He heaped praise on the contribution of Qatar Plan, led by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, to identifying the site for the new Court of Cassation headquarters on Khalifa Street in the Wadi Al Sail area, further reinforcing the integration of urban development and cultural identity.

The SJC selected the winning designs through an international architectural competition launched in 2023. The designs forge a balance between Qatari and Islamic heritage and modern architectural engineering while incorporating comprehensive sustainability standards, including a three-star GSAS rating.

As part of the project, the SJC worked with Qatar Museums to refine the interior design and formed a joint technical working team to examine the building's artistic elements, particularly Islamic ornamentation and Arabic calligraphy.

The effort underscores the importance of reinforcing Qatar's cultural identity throughout the design while reflecting the stature of the judiciary and the symbolism of the new judicial facilities.

The Courts Complex project is located in the Wadi Al Banat area of Lusail City, on a site spanning approximately 100,000sq m, with a total built-up area of 300,000sq m.

It comprises 51 buildings housing 94 courtrooms, bringing all courts and judicial committees under one roof while providing for the complete separation of public, judicial, and operational circulation.

The Court of Cassation headquarters in the Wadi Al Sail area spans a built-up area of 75,000sq m on a 70,000sq m site. It comprises three buildings housing four courtrooms and a grand courtroom accommodating 500 people, with an architectural design inspired by traditional Qatari architecture and sand dunes.

Supreme Judiciary Council Courts Complex Qatar