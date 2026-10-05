Two QF Educators Leave An Impact Across Generations

On World Teachers' Day, celebrated annually on October 5, Qatar Foundation (QF) is highlighting educators whose influence extends far beyond the classroom and continues to shape students' lives over time.

At Awsaj Academy, part of QF's Pre-University Education, that impact is reflected in the journeys of two teachers who have dedicated decades to supporting students: Eiman I Abu Hussein, who marks 25 years at the academy this year, and Hanaa Hamdan, whose journey with the school spans 19 years.

For Abu Hussein, an elementary Arabic language teacher, 25 years at Awsaj have meant watching generations of students grow from young children into graduates.

“To be a teacher means becoming part of a student's life,” she said.“It is not only about teaching them to read and write. It is about helping them discover their abilities and build confidence in themselves. After 25 years, teaching has become a human mission that I am deeply proud of.

“My students are my inspiration, especially when I see a student improve in something they were struggling with, or when I see the happiness of their family as they notice that progress,” she said.“Those moments remind me that what I do has meaning, and they are what make me come to school every day with love and passion.”

Over the years, she has come to believe that education begins with seeing the student as a person first. Before academic achievement, she says, students need someone who understands them, believes in them, and helps them build the skills and confidence they need to navigate the world around them.

“It means so much to me to have been part of students' lives at different stages, from young children to graduates, and to watch them grow in front of me,” she said.“I feel that a part of my story now lives in theirs, and that is one of the greatest gifts teaching has given me.”

Her passion for teaching continues to evolve as she learns new approaches and finds different ways to help each student understand and express themselves. Her experience has also taught her to recognise the value of every step forward, no matter how small it may appear, because progress can mean something very different for every student.

“Those 25 years have never been simply numbers,” Abu Hussein said.“They have been stories of success and confident steps taken by students who found someone who believed in them and supported them with care. My thanks go to every teacher who plants values before letters, and who helps students turn challenges into achievements.”

Hamdan's story is closely connected to the growth of Awsaj Academy itself. She joined when Awsaj was still a small learning centre, with only a few classes, limited resources, and a different set of challenges. Over the years, she watched it grow class by class into the school it is today.

“When I look back at my journey, I realise that I have grown alongside Awsaj Academy,” Hamdan said.“I watched it develop step by step, and I feel fortunate that I was able to grow with it.”

As Head of Physical Education, her work has included physical education, swimming, social-emotional learning, and healthy lifestyle awareness, all aimed at supporting student confidence and well-being.

But what she values most is that her role has never been limited to teaching physical skills.

For Hamdan, some of the most meaningful experiences have been seeing students with different needs make progress in swimming and physical activity, then go on to take part in competitions, matches, and sporting events.

“For me, teaching has never been only about what happens during a lesson,” she said.“It is about helping students believe that they can, and then giving them the opportunity, support, and confidence to achieve.

“We did not only teach students how to move; we helped them believe in themselves, achieve things that once seemed impossible, and discover their own potential.”

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