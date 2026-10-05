Joshua Camera: What years of building taught a fintech investor

(MENAFN)

Joshua Camera spent two decades putting up buildings before he ever wrote a check into a fintech start-up. He ran an ice cream business into a franchise chain, then moved into property development in Amsterdam, working on residential projects over the years that followed. Camera is based in Dubai, where he also owns property, and spends most of his working hours as an angel investor backing fintech founders.

On paper, concrete and code don't seem to have much in common. But Camera disagrees.

"A building and a piece of financial software fail for the same reason," he says. "Somebody skipped the boring part. In construction that's the groundwork nobody sees. In a fintech company it's usually the money moving through the business. Nobody wants to look at it closely until it breaks."

Reading the foundation before the facade

Joshua Camera has a habit that surprised more than one contractor over the years: he showed up on site himself, regularly, on every project. He wanted to know exactly where the pipes and cables ran before the walls went up.

"You can present a beautiful floor plan and still not know what's underneath it," he says. "I never wanted to be the developer who finds out about a problem from someone else. That habit didn't disappear when I switched to fintech. I still want to see what's underneath before I believe the floor plan."

In practice, that means Camera spends less time on a founder's growth deck than most people expect. He asks where the money actually sits, who can move it, what happens if a payment is late, what breaks first under pressure.

"Founders sometimes think I'm being difficult," he says. "I'm not trying to catch anyone out. I just don't trust a story I can't trace back to something real. That's a habit from standing on a building site, not from finance."

Two very different clocks

Real estate and fintech also disagree on timing, and Joshua Camera says that tension shapes how he judges risk.

"A building takes years. You pour capital in long before you see a return, and there's no shortcut. Concrete needs to cure whether you're in a hurry or not," he says. "A fintech company can double its user base in a quarter. That speed is exciting, but it also hides things. Problems in a fast-growing company don't slow down to get noticed."

That's partly why he says he'd rather back fewer companies and stay close to them than spread himself thin. "In property you learn to live with a project for years. You don't walk away when it gets complicated in month three. I bring that same patience into fintech, even though the pace around me is completely different."

Dubai as a working comparison

Investor Johua camera still measures every deal against his years developing property in Amsterdam, and that comparison feeds into how he reads fintech founders today. It's less a verdict on either market than a way to think about what actually helps a company build.

"In Amsterdam, a project could sit with a municipality for months before you got a straight answer," he says. "Here, if a rule applies to you, you generally hear it early and it doesn't move halfway through. I don't think one city is simply better than the other. But that predictability is exactly what I look for in a fintech company, too. Can they tell me clearly today what changes if a regulator shifts a requirement next year? A lot of founders haven't thought that far."

Financial plumbing, twice over

Camera's interest in fintech traces back to something less abstract than trend-chasing: every property project he's built has lived or died on cash flow. Supplier payments, financing terms, the timing between money going out and money coming in.

"In real estate, if your cash flow planning is off by a few weeks, you feel it immediately. A supplier stops delivering, a contractor stops showing up," Joshua Camera says. "That's what made fintech interesting to me. A lot of the companies I look at are solving exactly that problem for other businesses: making it obvious, in real time, where the money is and where it's going. I've paid that price myself, so I recognise the value the moment I see it solved properly."

"I'm not going to pretend that building a tower makes me an expert in payment infrastructure. It doesn't. What I do know is what it looks like when someone hasn't checked their own numbers in a while. I still ask to see the pipes."

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