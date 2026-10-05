Traders Hub Capital Markets Wins“Best Islamic Forex Account” Award At Dubai Forex Expo 2026

Traders Hub Capital Markets has been awarded the “Best Islamic Forex Account” award at the Dubai Forex Expo 2026, recognizing the company's commitment to delivering innovative trading solutions tailored to clients across the UAE and wider region.

The award highlights Traders Hub Capital Markets' efforts to provide an Islamic trading solution that combines access to global financial markets with competitive trading conditions, advanced technology and an account structure designed for clients seeking swap-free trading.

The company offers its Thiqah Islamic Account, a swap-free trading account developed for traders looking for an Islamic account structure while maintaining access to a wide range of global markets.

Hafez Baker, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Traders Hub Capital Markets, said:

“We are proud to receive the Best Islamic Forex Account award at Dubai Forex Expo 2026. This recognition reflects our commitment to understanding the needs and values of our clients and developing trading solutions relevant to the markets and communities we serve.”

He added:“Our focus is to continuously enhance our products, technology and overall client experience while maintaining the standards of transparency, reliability and innovation that define Traders Hub Capital Markets.”

Built on Trust. Driven by Legacy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Traders Hub Capital Markets provides access to global financial markets, including Forex, stocks and indices, supported by advanced trading technology, competitive trading conditions and localized client support.

Traders' Hub Capital Markets L.L.C. – S.P.C is registered in Abu Dhabi under Registration No. 20200000030. The company is classified under the First Category of Dealing in Securities and authorized to operate as a trading broker for OTC derivatives and currencies in the spot market.

The award represents another important milestone as Traders Hub Capital Markets continues to strengthen its products, services and presence across the region.

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