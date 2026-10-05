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GBP/USD Signal 05/10: Bottoming Signs Emerge
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3100. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350.
The next important catalyst for the GBP/USD pair will be the upcoming minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting. These minutes will provide more insights into the last meeting and what officials deliberated.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair slumped from the August high of 1.3675 to a low of 1.3181 last Friday. This was its lowest level since June 26 this year. It remains between the lower and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands.The pair has also remained below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages and the Supertrend indicators. Additionally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has continued rising and is now at 37, its highest level since August. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the uptrend as odds of the Fed hiking interest rates fall. This may see it rebound to 1.3350. A drop below the support level of 1.3181 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in the UK worth using.
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