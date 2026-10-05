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AUD/USD Signal 05/10: Relief Rally Likely After Weak NFP
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
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- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.6900. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6900. Add a stop-loss at 0.7050.
The AUD/USD pair will next react to the upcoming Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday. These minutes will provide more insight into what to expect in the next meetings.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has retreated in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 0.7234 to the current 0.6953. It has slumped below the Strong, Pivot, Reverse level of the Murrey Math Lines tool.The pair has dropped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that bears have prevailed. It also remained below the Supertrend indicator, a sign that bears have prevailed.Therefore, the pair will likely have a brief rebound, potentially to 0.7050 and then it will resume the downward trend.
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