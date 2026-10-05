Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 5

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 5. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 4. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,762,815 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,983,801 rials. On October 4, the euro was priced at 1,978,132 rials.

Currency Rial on October 5 Rial on October 4 1 US dollar USD 1,752,815 1,757,542 1 British pound GBP 2,332,915 2,327,059 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,124,465 2,120,953 1 Swedish króna SEK 175,619 175,130 1 Norwegian krone NOK 183,132 182,621 1 Danish krone DKK 265,365 264,556 1 Indian rupee INR 18,308 18,249 1 UAE Dirham AED 480,004 478,568 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,706,961 5,690,584 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 636,289 634,573 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,116,353 1,113,596 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 224,654 223,976 1 Omani rial OMR 4,581,889 4,571,854 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,236,850 1,233,345 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 989,794 987,063 1 South African rand ZAR 105,905 105,674 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,879 35,773 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,116 21,052 1 Qatari riyal QAR 484,290 482,841 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 134,559 134,141 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,449 14,406 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,226,148 1,221,652 1 Saudi riyal SAR 470,084 468,678 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,688,338 4,674,314 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,377,879 1,374,026 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,432,309 1,428,313 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 53,308 53,152 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 840 837 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,143,727 1,140,043 1 Libyan dinar LYD 286,206 274,475 1 Chinese yuan CNY 275,397 262,102 100 Thai baht THB 5,249,380 5,255,966 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 431,455 430,202 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,312,416 1,308,363 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,486,340 2,478,903 1 euro EUR 1,983,801 1,978,132 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 392,276 391,840 1 Georgian lari GEL 678,872 675,230 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 98,458 98,146 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,167 27,079 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 585,692 583,610 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,036,013 1,032,869 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,816,859 2,808,717 1 Tajik somoni TJS 191,066 190,651 1 Turkmen manat TMT 503,369 500,340 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,038 2,032

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,983,801 rials and $1 costs 1,762,815.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,72-2,75 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,03-3,06 million rials.