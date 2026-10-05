Uzbekistan Discovers New Gas-Condensate Field In Ustyurt Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has discovered a new gas-condensate field in the central part of the Ustyurt region after exploration drilling identified commercially significant natural gas and condensate deposits in deep Lower Jurassic formations.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftegaz.

The Qoratau field is located in the Muynak district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan. Exploration well No. 1 was drilled to a depth of 4,860 meters as part of geological exploration activities at the site.

During well testing on Oct. 3, specialists recovered a commercially significant flow of natural gas and condensate from the Lower Jurassic formations at depths ranging from 3,213 to 3,273 meters, resulting in the discovery of the new Qoratau gas-condensate field, according to Uzbekneftegaz.

“The discovery of the Qoratau gas-condensate field creates new prospects for geological exploration of deep formations in the Ustyurt region and helps identify promising new areas for further exploration,” Uzbekneftegaz said.

Under the exploration plan, drilling of the No. 2 exploration well is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, while drilling is expected to begin at exploration wells No. 3 and No. 4.

The discovery is expected to provide additional geological data on the deep formations of the Ustyurt region and help identify new prospective areas for further exploration.

The Ustyurt region is one of Uzbekistan's key areas for hydrocarbon exploration, with geological programs focused on assessing deeper formations and expanding the country's resource base.