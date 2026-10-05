Global Sustainable Packaging Market Forecast 2026-2036 Regulation, PFAS Phase-Outs And Barrier Innovation Unlock Circular Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on regulation, brand sustainability targets and premium demand as barrier innovations make recyclable, bio-based packaging increasingly competitive.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Sustainable Packaging Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beyond Plastic: The Global Sustainable Packaging Market 2026-2036

The global sustainable packaging market is entering a period of structural transformation as regulation, corporate sustainability targets, consumer expectations, and material innovation reshape the packaging industry. Valued at more than $1 trillion, the global packaging sector is one of the world's largest manufacturing industries. Plastics continue to account for nearly two-thirds of flexible packaging formats, placing the sector under growing pressure to reduce waste, improve recyclability, and transition away from conventional fossil-based materials.

Between 2026 and 2036, sustainable packaging is expected to move from a specialist offering to a commercial requirement across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, consumer goods, and industrial applications. Legislative action in Europe, North America, and Asia is accelerating this transition, alongside brand owner commitments to recycled content, lower carbon emissions, reusable formats, and circular packaging systems.

Material innovation is expanding the range of commercially viable alternatives to conventional plastics. Key categories include bio-based and biodegradable polymers such as PLA, PHA, PBAT, and starch blends; paper, fibre, and moulded pulp packaging; cellulose-based films; aluminium and glass for premium reusable applications; and emerging materials derived from mycelium, seaweed, proteins, and other renewable feedstocks.

Barrier technology remains critical to the adoption of sustainable packaging materials. Conventional multilayer plastic laminates provide strong oxygen, moisture, and grease resistance, but their complex structures can restrict recyclability. Advances in sustainable barrier coatings are enabling monomaterial, paper, and fibre packaging to deliver the shelf-life, product protection, and food safety performance required for demanding applications.

Technologies covered in the report include bio-based PVOH and EVOH, thermoplastic polymer coatings, silicone systems, natural waxes, nanocellulose, and mineral coatings. The report also examines sustainable packaging adhesives, including waterborne, solvent-borne, hot melt, and radiation-curable systems, and assesses their impact on manufacturing performance and recyclability.

Significant market challenges remain. Compostable packaging adoption is constrained by collection and processing infrastructure, while bioplastics can contaminate conventional recycling streams when sorting systems are inadequate. Chemical recycling technologies are increasing in capacity but have not consistently achieved cost-parity with virgin polymer production. Bio-based feedstock economics also remain exposed to agricultural commodity prices and policy support. In food packaging, PFAS phase-outs are creating urgent demand for high-performance grease-resistant barrier alternatives.

Beyond Plastic: The Global Sustainable Packaging Market 2026-2036 provides comprehensive market intelligence on the materials, technologies, applications, market segments, and competitive landscape shaping the global sustainable packaging industry. The analysis draws on primary interviews with manufacturers and technology developers, quantitative market forecasts, lifecycle assessment data, and commercial case studies.

The report supports strategic planners, investors, material scientists, packaging technologists, manufacturers, converters, and brand owners seeking reliable insight into sustainable packaging market growth, technology readiness, investment opportunities, regulatory developments, and competitive positioning.

Report coverage includes:



Executive Summary - Market sizing and forecasts by material type, packaging format, end-use market, and geography, with revenue and volume data from 2023 to 2036. Coverage also includes pricing benchmarks, commercial products, market trends, growth drivers, and adoption challenges.

Market and Technology Framework - Analysis of biodegradable, compostable, bio-based, reusable, and upcycled packaging, together with lifecycle considerations, barrier coatings, and packaging adhesive systems.

Sustainable Packaging Materials - Technical analysis of PLA, Bio-PET, Bio-PTT, Bio-PEF, Bio-PA, PBAT, PBS, Bio-PP, PHA, starch blends, cellulose, nanocellulose, protein-based bioplastics, lipids, waxes, seaweed, and mycelium.

Packaging Recycling - Assessment of mechanical recycling and advanced chemical recycling technologies, including pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, and depolymerisation. The chapter also reviews global capacity, life cycle assessments, coated materials, multilayer packaging, and adhesive compatibility.

Markets and Applications - Quantitative analysis of paper and board packaging, food packaging, flexible packaging, rigid packaging, carbon-capture-derived materials, sustainable barrier coatings, and packaging adhesives. Competitive Landscape - Detailed profiles of more than 300 companies spanning material development, packaging conversion, coatings, adhesives, recycling technologies, equipment, and brand-led innovation.

Featured companies include Actega, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Aquapak Polymers, Arkema, Avantium, BASF, Berry Global, BOBST, Borealis, Carbios, CJ Biomaterials, Constantia Flexibles, Danimer Scientific, Dow, DuPont, Eastman Chemical, Ecovative Design, Eco-Products, Stora Enso, and numerous emerging technology developers. The company analysis highlights product portfolios, technology capabilities, partnerships, commercial activity, and strategic positioning across the sustainable packaging value chain.

With forecasts extending to 2036, the report delivers actionable insight into the technologies and businesses expected to influence the next phase of global packaging development. It provides a detailed resource for organisations evaluating sustainable packaging materials, recycling infrastructure, barrier technologies, regulatory exposure, market entry strategies, and long-term investment opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Global Packaging Market

1.2 What is Sustainable Packaging?

1.2.1 Compostable Packaging

1.2.2 Bioplastics Recycling Lifecycle

1.2.3 Commercial Examples

1.2.3.1 Coca-Cola and I Lohas

1.2.3.2 Cj Cheiljedang

1.2.3.3 Coca-Cola Initiatives in the Philippines

1.2.3.4 Listerine Wash-Off Sleeve and 30% Rpet Bottle

1.2.3.5 Tipa Compostable Films

1.2.3.6 Futamura Natureflex

1.2.3.7 Vegware

1.2.3.8 Notpla's Seaweed-based Barrier Coating

1.2.3.9 Kelpi

1.2.3.10 Plantsea

1.2.3.11 Zero Circle

1.2.3.12 B'zeos

1.2.3.13 Traceless Materials

1.2.3.14 Fiberpac

1.2.3.15 Xampla Morro

1.2.3.16 Restalk

1.2.3.17 Releaf Paper

1.2.3.18 Huid

1.2.3.19 Rezip

1.2.3.20 Hipli

1.2.3.21 Kiud

1.2.3.22 L'oreal

1.2.4 Waste Hierarchy

1.2.5 Emf Global Commitment Signatories

1.2.5.1 Emf Global Commitment - Targets and Progress

1.2.5.2 Emf Global Commitment - Achievements Against Pcr Targets

1.3 Market Definitions and Classifications for Barrier Coatings

1.4 The Global Market for Sustainable Packaging

1.4.1 By Packaging Materials

1.4.1.1 Tonnes

1.4.1.2 Revenues

1.4.2 By Packaging Product Type

1.4.2.1 Tonnes

1.4.2.2 Revenues

1.4.3 By End-use Market

1.4.3.1 Tonnes

1.4.3.2 Revenues

1.4.4 By Region

1.4.4.1 Tonnes

1.4.4.2 Revenues

1.5 The Global Market for Sustainable Barrier Coatings

1.6 Main Types of Sustainable Packaging Materials

1.6.1 Cellulose Acetate

1.6.2 Pla

1.6.3 Aliphatic-Aromatic Co-Polyesters

1.6.4 Pha

1.6.5 Starch/Starch Blends

1.7 Prices

1.8 Commercial Products

1.9 Market Trends

1.10 Market Drivers

1.10.1 Regulatory Mandates and Pfas Phase-Out Impact

1.10.2 Circular Economy Initiatives and Recyclability Requirements

1.10.3 Consumer Demand for Sustainable Packaging

1.10.4 E-Commerce Growth and Packaging Performance Needs

1.10.5 Brand Owner Sustainability Commitments

1.11 Challenges for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging

1.12 End-Of-Life: Recycling vs Biodegradability

1.13 Market Opportunities

1.13.1 Pfas Replacement Market Opportunity

1.13.2 Adjacent Market Expansion

1.13.3 Geographic Expansion in Emerging Markets

1.13.4 Value-Added Service Opportunities

2 Introduction

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Types of Sustainable Packaging Materials

2.2.1 Biodegradable and Compostable Materials

2.2.1.1 Pla (Polylactic Acid)

2.2.1.2 Bagasse

2.2.1.3 Mushroom Packaging

2.2.1.4 Seaweed-based Materials

2.2.2 Paper and Fiber-based Materials

2.2.2.1 Recycled Paper/Cardboard

2.2.2.2 Molded Pulp

2.2.2.3 Bamboo Packaging

2.2.3 Bio-based Plastics

2.2.3.1 Bio-Pe and Bio-Pet

2.2.3.2 Phas (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

2.2.4 Reusable and Upcycled Materials

2.2.4.1 Glass

2.2.4.2 Aluminium

2.2.4.3 Upcycled Agricultural Waste

2.2.5 Other Materials

2.2.5.1 Edible Packaging

2.2.5.2 Cellulose-based Films

2.2.5.3 Algae-based Materials

2.3 Packaging Lifecycle

2.3.1 Raw Materials

2.3.2 Manufacturing

2.3.3 Transport

2.3.4 Packaging In-Use

2.3.5 End of Life

2.4 Outlook for Paper vs Plastic Packaging

3 Sustainable Materials in Packaging

3.1 Materials Innovation

3.2 Active Packaging

3.3 Monomaterial Packaging

3.4 Conventional Polymer Materials Used in Packaging

3.4.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and Polyethylene

3.4.1.1 Overview

3.4.1.2 Grades

3.4.1.3 Producers

3.4.2 Pet and Other Polyester Polymers

3.4.2.1 Overview

3.4.3 Renewable and Bio-based Polymers for Packaging

3.4.4 Comparison of Synthetic Fossil-based and Bio-based Polymers

3.4.5 Processes for Bioplastics in Packaging

3.4.6 End-Of-Life Treatment of Bio-based and Sustainable Packaging

3.5 Synthetic Bio-based Packaging Materials

3.5.1 Polylactic Acid (Bio-Pla)

3.5.1.1 Overview

3.5.1.2 Properties

3.5.1.3 Applications

3.5.1.4 Advantages

3.5.1.5 Challenges

3.5.1.6 Commercial Examples

3.5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-Pet)

3.5.2.1 Overview

3.5.2.2 Properties

3.5.2.3 Applications

3.5.2.4 Advantages of Bio-Pet in Packaging

3.5.2.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.5.2.6 Commercial Examples

3.5.3 Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (Bio-Ptt)

3.5.3.1 Overview

3.5.3.2 Production Process

3.5.3.3 Properties

3.5.3.4 Applications

3.5.3.5 Advantages of Bio-Ptt in Packaging

3.5.3.6 Challenges and Limitations

3.5.3.7 Commercial Examples

3.5.4 Polyethylene Furanoate (Bio-Pef)

3.5.4.1 Overview

3.5.4.2 Properties

3.5.4.3 Applications

3.5.4.4 Advantages of Bio-Pef in Packaging

3.5.4.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.5.4.6 Commercial Examples

3.5.5 Bio-Pa

3.5.5.1 Overview

3.5.5.2 Properties

3.5.5.3 Applications in Packaging

3.5.5.4 Advantages of Bio-Pa in Packaging

3.5.5.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.5.5.6 Commercial Examples

3.5.6 Poly(Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate) (Bio-Pbat)- Aliphatic Aromatic Copolyesters

3.5.6.1 Overview

3.5.6.2 Properties

3.5.6.3 Applications in Packaging

3.5.6.4 Advantages of Bio-Pbat in Packaging

3.5.6.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.5.6.6 Commercial Examples

3.5.7 Polybutylene Succinate (Pbs) and Copolymers

3.5.7.1 Overview

3.5.7.2 Properties

3.5.7.3 Applications in Packaging

3.5.7.4 Advantages of Bio-Pbs and Co-Polymers in Packaging

3.5.7.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.5.7.6 Commercial Examples

3.5.8 Polypropylene (Bio-Pp)

3.5.8.1 Overview

3.5.8.2 Properties

3.5.8.3 Applications in Packaging

3.5.8.4 Advantages of Bio-Pp in Packaging

3.5.8.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.5.8.6 Commercial Examples

3.6 Natural Bio-based Packaging Materials

3.6.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (Pha)

3.6.1.1 Properties

3.6.1.2 Applications in Packaging

3.6.1.3 Advantages of Pha in Packaging

3.6.1.4 Challenges and Limitations

3.6.1.5 Commercial Examples

3.6.2 Starch-based Blends

3.6.2.1 Overview

3.6.2.2 Properties

3.6.2.3 Applications in Packaging

3.6.2.4 Advantages of Starch-based Blends in Packaging

3.6.2.5 Challenges and Limitations

3.6.2.6 Commercial Examples

3.6.3 Cellulose

3.6.3.1 Feedstocks

3.6.3.1.1 Wood

3.6.3.1.2 Plant

3.6.3.1.3 Tunicate

3.6.3.1.4 Algae

3.6.3.1.5 Bacteria

3.6.3.2 Microfibrillated Cellulose (Mfc)

3.6.3.2.1 Properties

3.6.3.3 Nanocellulose

3.6.3.3.1 Cellulose Nanocrystals

3.6.3.3.1.1 Applications in Packaging

3.6.3.3.2 Cellulose Nanofibers

3.6.3.3.2.1 Applications in Packaging

3.6.3.3.3 Bacterial Nanocellulose (Bnc)

3.6.3.3.3.1 Applications in Packaging

3.6.3.4 Commercial Examples

3.6.4 Protein-based Bioplastics in Packaging

3.6.4.1 Feedstocks

3.6.4.2 Commercial Examples

3.6.5 Lipids and Waxes for Packaging

3.6.5.1 Overview

3.6.5.2 Commercial Examples

3.6.6 Seaweed-based Packaging

3.6.6.1 Overview

3.6.6.2 Production

3.6.6.3 Applications in Packaging

3.6.6.4 Producers

3.6.7 Mycelium

3.6.7.1 Overview

3.6.7.2 Applications in Packaging

3.6.7.3 Commercial Examples

3.6.8 Chitosan

3.6.8.1 Overview

3.6.8.2 Applications in Packaging

3.6.8.3 Commercial Examples

3.6.9 Bio-Naphtha

3.6.9.1 Overview

3.6.9.2 Markets and Applications

3.6.9.3 Commercial Examples

3.7 Sustainable Barrier Coatings

3.7.1 Substrates: Paper and Plastic

3.7.1.1 Paper Substrate Characteristics and Coating Requirements

3.7.1.2 Plastic Substrate Applications and Sustainability Challenges

3.7.1.3 Substrate Selection Criteria and Performance Trade-Offs

3.7.2 Extrusion Barrier Coatings

3.7.3 Thermoplastic Polymers

3.7.4 Aluminium

3.7.5 Waxes

3.7.6 Silicone and Other Natural Materials

3.7.7 High Barrier Polymers

3.7.8 Wet-Barrier Coatings

3.7.8.1 Application Methods and Process Optimization

3.7.8.2 Performance Benchmarking Against Alternatives

3.7.8.3 Environmental Impact Assessment

3.7.8.4 Market Adoption Patterns

3.7.9 Wax Coating

3.7.10 Barrier Metallisation

3.7.10.1 Technology Overview and Application Scope

3.7.10.2 Performance Advantages in Barrier Applications

3.7.10.3 Sustainability Challenges and Recycling Impact

3.7.11 Biodegradable, Biobased and Recyclable Coatings

3.7.12 Monolayer Coatings

3.7.13 Current Technology State-Of-The-Art

3.7.13.1 Water-based Coating Technologies

3.7.13.2 Bio-based Polymer Solutions

3.7.13.2.1 Polysaccharides

3.7.13.2.1.1 Chitin

3.7.13.2.1.2 Chitosan

3.7.13.2.1.3 Starch

3.7.13.2.2 Poly(Lactic Acid) (Pla)

3.7.13.2.3 Poly(Butylene Succinate

3.7.13.2.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (Pha)

3.7.13.2.5 Alginate

3.7.13.2.6 Cellulose Acetate

3.7.13.2.7 Protein-based (Soy, Wheat)

3.7.13.2.8 Bio-Pe (Polyethylene)

3.7.13.2.9 Bio-Pet

3.7.13.2.10 Lignin-based Polymers

3.7.13.2.11 Bacterial Cellulose

3.7.13.2.12 Furan-based Polymers (Pef)

3.7.13.2.13 Tannin-based Polymers

3.7.14 Rosins

3.7.14.1 Dispersion Coating Systems

3.7.14.2 Nano-Enhanced Barrier Materials

3.7.15 Global Bioplastics Production Capacity

3.8 Sustainable Packaging Adhesives

3.8.1 Waterborne Adhesives

3.8.1.1 Acrylic-Copolymer Adhesives

3.8.1.2 Vae (Vinyl Acetate Ethylene) Adhesives

3.8.1.3 Pvac (Polyvinyl Acetate) Adhesives

3.8.1.4 Natural-based Adhesives

3.8.2 Solvent-Borne/Reactive Systems

3.8.2.1 Acrylic Adhesives

3.8.2.2 Synthetic Elastomer Adhesives

3.8.2.3 Polyurethane Adhesives

3.8.3 Hot Melt Adhesives

3.8.3.1 Eva (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) Hot Melts

3.8.3.2 Polyolefin Hot Melts

3.8.3.3 Bio-based Hot Melts

3.8.3.4 Polyamide Hot Melts

3.8.4 Radiation-Curable Adhesives

3.8.4.1 UV-Curable Systems

3.8.4.2 Electron Beam Curable Adhesives

4 Regulatory Environment and Compliance

4.1 Pfas Restrictions and Phase-Out Schedules

4.2 Single-Use Plastics Directive

4.3 Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (Ppwr)

4.4 Reach and Chemical Safety Requirements

4.5 Food Contact Regulations and Safety Requirements

4.6 Extended Producer Responsibility Schemes

4.7 EU Member State Circular Economy Action Plans

4.8 On-Pack Labelling, Digital Product Passports, and Information Requirements

4.9 North American Regulatory Environment

4.10 Asia-Pacific Regulatory Development

4.11 Emerging Market Regulatory Development

4.12 Compliance Strategies: Industry Consortiums, Collaborative Frameworks, and Certification

5 Packaging Recycling

5.1 Mechanical Recycling

5.1.1 Closed-Loop Mechanical Recycling

5.1.2 Open-Loop Mechanical Recycling

5.1.3 Polymer Types, Use, and Recovery

5.2 Advanced Chemical Recycling

5.2.1 Main Streams of Plastic Waste

5.2.2 Comparison of Mechanical and Advanced Chemical Recycling

5.3 Capacities

5.4 Global Polymer Demand 2022-2040, Segmented by Recycling Technology

5.5 Global Market by Recycling Process 2020-2024, Metric Tons

5.6 Chemically Recycled Plastic Products

5.7 Market Map

5.8 Value Chain

5.9 Life Cycle Assessments (Lca) of Advanced Plastics Recycling Processes

5.10 Pyrolysis

5.10.1 Non-Catalytic

5.10.2 Catalytic

5.10.2.1 Polystyrene Pyrolysis

5.10.2.2 Pyrolysis for Production of Bio Fuel

5.10.2.3 Used Tires Pyrolysis

5.10.2.3.1 Conversion to Biofuel

5.10.2.4 Co-Pyrolysis of Biomass and Plastic Wastes

5.10.3 SWOT Analysis

5.10.4 Companies and Capacities

5.11 Gasification

5.11.1 Technology Overview

5.11.1.1 Syngas Conversion to Methanol

5.11.1.2 Biomass Gasification and Syngas Fermentation

5.11.1.3 Biomass Gasification and Syngas Thermochemical Conversion

5.11.2 SWOT Analysis

5.11.3 Companies and Capacities (Current and Planned)

5.12 Dissolution

5.12.1 Technology Overview

5.12.2 SWOT Analysis

5.12.3 Companies and Capacities (Current and Planned)

5.13 Depolymerisation

5.13.1 Hydrolysis

5.13.1.1 Technology Overview

5.13.1.2 SWOT Analysis

5.13.2 Enzymolysis

5.13.2.1 Technology Overview

5.13.2.2 SWOT Analysis

5.13.3 Methanolysis

5.13.3.1 Technology Overview

5.13.3.2 SWOT Analysis

5.13.4 Glycolysis

5.13.4.1 Technology Overview

5.13.4.2 SWOT Analysis

5.13.5 Aminolysis

5.13.5.1 Technology Overview

5.13.5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.13.6 Companies and Capacities (Current and Planned)

5.14 Other Advanced Chemical Recycling Technologies

5.14.1 Hydrothermal Cracking

5.14.2 Pyrolysis with In-Line Reforming

5.14.3 Microwave-Assisted Pyrolysis

5.14.4 Plasma Pyrolysis

5.14.5 Plasma Gasification

5.14.6 Supercritical Fluids

5.15 Recycling Challenges for Coated Materials

5.15.1 Material Recovery Facility (Mrf) Challenges

5.15.2 AI and Optical Sorting Technologies

5.15.3 Recycling by Design Principles

5.15.4 Mono-Material Coating Approaches

5.16 Adhesive Impact on Recyclability

5.16.1 Debonding Technologies

5.16.2 Water-Washable Adhesive Systems

5.16.3 Adhesive Contamination in Recycling Streams

5.16.4 Design for Recycling Guidelines

6 Markets and Applications

6.1 Paper and Board Packaging

6.1.1 Market Overview

6.1.2 Recycled Paper and Cardboard

6.1.2.1 Post-Consumer Recycled (Pcr) Content Paperboard

6.1.2.2 Kraft Paper Made from Recycled Fibers

6.1.2.3 Corrugated Cardboard with High Recycled Content

6.1.3 Fsc/Pefc Certified Virgin Fibers

6.1.3.1 Sustainably Managed Forest Sources

6.1.3.2 Chain-Of-Custody Certified Materials

6.1.4 Alternative Fiber Sources

6.1.4.1 Bamboo-based Paper and Board

6.1.4.2 Agricultural Waste Fibers (Wheat Straw, Sugarcane Bagasse)

6.1.4.3 Hemp and Flax Fiber Papers

6.1.5 Plastic-Free Barrier Papers

6.1.5.1 Clay-Coated Papers

6.1.5.2 Silicone-Coated Papers

6.1.5.3 Mineral Oil Barrier Papers

6.1.6 Water-based Coatings and Adhesives

6.1.6.1 Replacing Plastic Laminations with Aqueous Coatings

6.1.6.2 Plant-based Adhesives for Box Construction

6.1.7 Global Market Size and Forecast to 2036

6.1.7.1 Tonnes

6.1.7.2 Revenues

6.2 Food Packaging

6.2.1 Films and Trays

6.2.2 Pouches and Bags

6.2.3 Textiles and Nets

6.2.4 Compostable Food Containers

6.2.4.1 Pla (Polylactic Acid) Trays and Containers

6.2.4.2 Bagasse Food Service Items

6.2.4.3 Molded Fiber Clamshells and Trays

6.2.5 Biodegradable Films and Wraps

6.2.5.1 Cellulose-based Films

6.2.5.2 Pla Films for Food Wrapping

6.2.5.3 Starch-based Wraps

6.2.6 Bio-based Barrier Materials

6.2.6.1 Paper with Biopolymer Coatings

6.2.6.2 Plant-based Waxes for Moisture Resistance

6.2.6.3 Microfibrillated Cellulose (Mfc) Coatings

6.2.7 Reusable Food Packaging Systems

6.2.7.1 Returnable Glass Containers

6.2.7.2 Durable Bioplastic Containers

6.2.7.3 Loop-Style Reuse Systems

6.2.8 Bioadhesives

6.2.8.1 Starch

6.2.8.2 Cellulose

6.2.8.3 Protein-based

6.2.9 Barrier Coatings and Films

6.2.9.1 Polysaccharides

6.2.9.1.1 Chitin

6.2.9.1.2 Chitosan

6.2.9.1.3 Starch

6.2.9.2 Poly(Lactic Acid) (Pla)

6.2.9.3 Poly(Butylene Succinate)

6.2.9.4 Functional Lipid and Proteins Based Coatings

6.2.10 Active and Smart Food Packaging

6.2.10.1 Active Materials and Packaging Systems

6.2.10.2 Intelligent and Smart Food Packaging

6.2.10.3 Oxygen Scavengers from Natural Materials

6.2.10.4 Antimicrobial Packaging from Plant Extracts

6.2.10.5 Bio-based Sensors for Food Freshness

6.2.11 Antimicrobial Films and Agents

6.2.11.1 Natural

6.2.11.2 Inorganic Nanoparticles

6.2.11.3 Biopolymers

6.2.12 Bio-based Inks and Dyes

6.2.13 Edible Films and Coatings

6.2.13.1 Overview

6.2.13.2 Commercial Examples

6.2.14 Global Market Size and Forecast to 2036

6.2.14.1 Tonnes

6.2.14.2 Revenues

6.3 Flexible Packaging

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Compostable Flexible Films

6.3.2.1 Pla Film Laminates

6.3.2.2 Phas (Polyhydroxyalkanoates) Films

6.3.2.3 Pbat (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Films

6.3.2.4 Tps (Thermoplastic Starch) Films

6.3.3 Recyclable Mono-Materials

6.3.3.1 All-Pe (Polyethylene) Structures

6.3.3.2 All-Pp (Polypropylene) Structures

6.3.3.3 Designed for Mechanical Recycling

6.3.4 Paper-based Flexible Packaging

6.3.4.1 High-Strength Paper with Functional Coatings

6.3.4.2 Paper-Plastic Hybrid Structures with Separable Layers

6.3.4.3 Glassine and Greaseproof Papers

6.3.5 Bio-based Films

6.3.5.1 Bio-Pe Films (From Sugarcane)

6.3.5.2 Bio-Pet Films

6.3.5.3 Cellulose-based Transparent Films

6.3.6 Reduced Material Structures

6.3.6.1 Ultra-Thin Films with Enhanced Performance

6.3.6.2 Downgauged Materials with Reinforcing Technologies

6.3.6.3 Resource-Efficient Multi-Layer Structures

6.3.7 Global Market Size and Forecast to 2036

6.3.7.1 Tonnes

6.3.7.2 Revenues

6.4 Rigid Packaging

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Recycled Plastic Containers

6.4.2.1 Rpet (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) Bottles and Containers

6.4.2.2 Rhdpe (Recycled High-Density Polyethylene) Bottles

6.4.2.3 Pcr Polypropylene Tubs and Containers

6.4.3 Bio-based Rigid Plastics

6.4.3.1 Bio-Pet Bottles (Partially Plant-based)

6.4.3.2 Bio-Pe Containers

6.4.3.3 Pla Bottles and Jars

6.4.4 Refillable/Reusable Systems

6.4.4.1 Durable Containers Designed for Multiple Uses

6.4.4.2 Standardized Shapes for Refill Systems

6.4.4.3 Concentrated Product Formats Reducing Packaging

6.4.5 Alternative Materials

6.4.5.1 Mushroom Packaging for Protective Applications

6.4.5.2 Molded Pulp Containers and Inserts

6.4.5.3 Wood and Cork Containers for Premium Products

6.4.6 Glass and Metal Alternatives

6.4.6.1 Lightweight Glass Technologies

6.4.6.2 Thin-Walled Aluminum Containers

6.4.6.3 Tin-Free Steel Packaging

6.4.7 Global Market and Forecasts to 2036

6.4.7.1 Tonnes

6.4.7.2 Revenues

6.5 Carbon Capture Derived Materials for Packaging

6.5.1 Benefits of Carbon Utilization for Plastics Feedstocks

6.5.2 Co?-Derived Polymers and Plastics

6.5.3 Co2 Utilization Products

6.6 Sustainable Barrier Coatings

6.6.1 Market Overview and Drivers

6.6.2 Coating Consumption by Substrate Type

6.6.2.1 Paper Substrates

6.6.2.2 Plastic Substrates

6.6.3 Market by Coating Process

6.6.3.1 Extrusion Coatings

6.6.3.2 Wet-Coating Applications

6.6.3.3 Wax Coating Processes

6.6.4 Market by Material Type

6.6.4.1 Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

6.6.4.1.1 Polyethylene-based Coatings

6.6.4.1.2 Polypropylene-based Coatings

6.6.4.1.3 Bio-Pe Coating Applications

6.6.4.2 High Barrier Polymer Coatings

6.6.4.2.1 Green Pvoh (Polyvinyl Alcohol) Coatings

6.6.4.2.2 Evoh (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol) Coatings

6.6.4.2.3 Barrier Performance Characteristics

6.6.4.3 Aluminium Barrier Coatings

6.6.4.3.1 Vacuum Metallization Processes

6.6.4.3.2 Aluminium Deposition Techniques

6.6.4.3.3 Recyclability Considerations

6.6.4.4 Wax Coatings

6.6.4.4.1 Natural Wax Applications

6.6.4.4.2 Synthetic Wax Alternatives

6.6.4.4.3 Biodegradability Characteristics

6.6.4.5 Silicone and Natural Material Coatings

6.6.4.5.1 Silicone Oxide Coatings

6.6.4.5.2 Natural Polymer Coatings

6.6.4.5.3 Seaweed-based Barrier Coatings

6.6.4.6 Biobased Barrier Polymers

6.6.4.6.1 Pha Coating Applications

6.6.4.6.2 Starch-based Barrier Coatings

6.6.4.6.3 Protein-based Barrier Materials

6.7 Sustainable Active and Intelligent Packaging

6.7.1 Introduction and Market Overview

6.7.2 Classification of Active Packaging Systems

6.7.3 Bio-based Oxygen Scavengers

6.7.4 Antimicrobial Packaging from Natural Agents

6.7.5 Ethylene Scavengers for Fresh Produce

6.7.6 Moisture Management Systems

6.7.7 Intelligent and Smart Packaging Systems

6.7.8 Edible Films and Coatings as Active Packaging

6.7.9 Regulatory Framework for Active and Intelligent Packaging

6.7.10 Market Forecast: Sustainable Active and Intelligent Packaging, 2023-2036

6.7.11 Key Technology Developers and Commercial Examples

6.8 Packaging Bioadhesives

6.8.1 Market Overview and Structure

6.8.1.1 Industry Structure Analysis

6.8.2 Value Chain Mapping

6.8.3 Competitive Landscape

6.8.4 Market Drivers and External Factors

6.8.4.1 Economic Trends Impact

6.8.4.2 Global Trade Tensions Effects

6.8.4.3 Population Growth Influence

6.8.4.4 E-Commerce Growth Drivers

6.8.4.5 Raw Material Costs and Availability

6.8.5 Regulatory Influences

6.8.6 Packaging Waste and Regulations

6.8.6.1 Extended Producer Responsibility Impact

6.8.6.2 EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation

6.8.6.3 Adhesive Raw Material Regulations

6.8.6.4 Food Packaging Adhesive Requirements

6.8.7 Market by Adhesive Type

6.8.7.1 Waterborne Adhesives Market

6.8.7.1.1 Acrylic-Copolymer Adhesives

6.8.7.1.2 Vae Adhesives

6.8.7.1.3 Pvac Adhesives

6.8.7.1.4 Natural-based Adhesives

6.8.7.2 Solvent-Borne and Reactive Systems Market

6.8.7.2.1 Acrylic Systems

6.8.7.2.2 Synthetic Elastomer Systems

6.8.7.2.3 Polyurethane Systems

6.8.7.3 Hot Melt Adhesives Market

6.8.7.3.1 Eva Hot Melts

6.8.7.3.2 Polyolefin Hot Melts

6.8.7.3.3 Synthetic Elastomer Hot Melts

6.8.7.3.4 Bio-based Hot Melt Developments

6.8.7.4 Radiation-Curable Adhesives

6.8.8 Market by Packaging Type

6.8.8.1 Rigid Packaging and Labels

6.8.8.1.1 Corrugated Board Packaging

6.8.8.1.2 Paperboard Applications

6.8.8.1.3 Carton Assembly

6.8.8.1.4 Core Manufacturing

6.8.8.1.5 Composite Cans and Containers

6.8.8.1.6 Rigid Plastic Containers

6.8.8.1.7 Labels and Lidding

6.8.8.1.8 Flexible Packaging

6.8.8.1.9 Multilayer Structure Lamination

6.8.8.1.10 Seal Layer Applications

6.8.8.1.11 Adhesive Lamination Processes

6.8.8.1.12 Heat Sealing Applications

6.8.9 Market by End-use Applications

6.8.9.1 Food Packaging Applications

6.8.9.1.1 Fresh and Processed Meat, Poultry, and Fish

6.8.9.1.2 Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

6.8.9.1.3 Frozen and Chilled Food

6.8.9.1.4 Ready Meals

6.8.9.1.5 Additional Food Applications

6.8.9.2 Beverage Packaging

6.8.9.2.1 Bottled Water

6.8.9.2.2 Carbonated Soft Drinks

6.8.9.2.3 Fruit Juice and Juice Drinks

6.8.9.2.4 Hot Beverages and Other Soft Drinks

6.8.9.2.5 Alcoholic Drinks

6.8.9.3 Non-Food Packaging

6.8.9.3.1 Cosmetics and Personal Care

6.8.9.3.2 Household Products

6.8.9.3.3 Healthcare Products

6.8.9.3.4 Industrial Products

7 Company Profiles (331 Company Profiles)

8 Research Methodology

9 References

List of Tables [159]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



9Fiber

Acorn Pulp Group

Actega

ADBioplastics

Advanced Biochemical (Thailand)

Advanced Paper Forming

Aeropowder

AGRANA Staerke

Agrosustain

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

AIM Sweden

Akorn Technology

Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials

Alter Eco Pulp

Alterpacks

AmicaTerra

An Phat Bioplastics

Anellotech

Ankor Bioplastics

ANPOLY

Apeel Sciences

Applied Bioplastics

Aquapak Polymers

Aquaspersions

Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

Archipelago Technology Group

Archroma

Arekapak

Arkema

Arrow Greentech

Attis Innovations

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Avantium

Avani Eco

Avient Corporation

Balrampur Chini Mills

BASF

Berry Global

Be Green Packaging

Bioelements Group

Bio Fab NZ

BIO-FED

Biofibre

Biokemik

BIOLO

BioLogiQ

BIO-LUTIONS International

Biomass Resin Holdings

Biome Bioplastics

BIOTEC

Bio2Coat

Bioform Technologies

Biovox

Bioplastech

BioSmart Nano

BlockTexx

Blue Ocean Closures

Bluepha

BOBST

Borealis

Borregaard Chemcell

Brightplus

Buhl Paperform

Business Innovation Partners

CapaTec

Carbiolice

Carbios

Cass Materials

Cardia Bioplastics

CARAPAC

Celanese

Cellugy

Cellutech (Stora Enso)

Celwise

Chemol Company (Seydel)

Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology

Chinova Bioworks

Cirkla

CJ Biomaterials

CKF

Coastgrass

Constantia Flexibles

Corumat

Cruz Foam

CuanTec

Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging

Daicel Polymer

Daio Paper

Danimer Scientific

DIC Corporation

DIC Products

DisSolves

DKS

Dow

DuFor Resins

DuPont

E6PR

EarthForm

Earthodic

Eastman Chemical

Ecologic Brands

Ecomann Biotechnology

Eco-Products

Eco-SQ

Ecoshell

EcoSynthetix

Ecovative Design Ecovia Renewables

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