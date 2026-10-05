MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Taichung-based OEM/ODM hot forging specialist invests in production technology and R&D for electric vehicle and green energy components.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juan Piau Industrial Co., Ltd., a hot forging manufacturer based in Taiping District, Taichung - recognized as Taiwan's largest hand tool manufacturing hub - continues to strengthen its role as a trusted OEM/ODM forging partner after more than four decades in the industry.Founded in 1980 by Mr. Xiao Wanchun, Juan Piau began as a small subcontracting factory producing forged automotive repair tool sockets. Steady growth led the company through two facility expansions - first to East District, Taichung in 1983, then to its current site in the Taiping Industrial Zone in 1988 - where it now operates three complete production lines supported by four high-efficiency hot-forging machines.From an initial investment of NT$3 million in a single forging machine, Juan Piau has expanded its equipment base to nearly NT$30 million across close to ten pieces of production machinery, with annual production capacity exceeding NT$30 million. The company's product mix spans automotive repair tool sockets, automotive parts (approximately 70% of forged output), motorcycle chassis components, agricultural machinery parts, and other hardware tools, with particular expertise in irregular and precision-forged parts.Taichung's Taiping District has developed into one of the most concentrated forging and hand tool manufacturing clusters in the world, and international buyers evaluating sourcing partners there are increasingly looking beyond price to factors such as equipment capacity, OEM/ODM experience, and quality-control infrastructure. A closer look at what defines a reliable Taiwan metal forging manufacturer - and how Juan Piau fits within that cluster - is available on the company's website."Quality has always been our core competitive advantage," said a company representative. "We continue to invest in equipment and process improvement so that our forged parts meet the precision and durability requirements of the automotive, hand tool, and machinery industries we serve."Looking ahead, Juan Piau is directing further investment in production technology and R&D toward the electric vehicle (EV) and green energy sectors, reflecting the company's view that sustainable development will be essential to its next phase of growth - an extension of the craftsmanship-driven approach the company has built since 1980.About Juan Piau Industrial Co., Ltd.Juan Piau Industrial specializes in OEM/ODM hot forging, producing automotive repair tool sockets, automotive parts, motorcycle chassis components, and hardware tools from its facility in Taichung, Taiwan. With more than four decades of forging experience, the company is expanding into electric vehicle and green energy component development. Learn more at com.Media Contact:Juan Piau Industrial Co., Ltd.No. 2, Ln. 305, Pengyi Rd., Taiping Dist., Taichung City 41146, Taiwan (R.O.C.)Phone: +886-4-2270-7097Email:...

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Taiwan Metal Forging Manufacturer Juan Piau Marks 45 Years, Expands into EV Components News Provided By ChoozMo inc. October 05, 2026, 08:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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